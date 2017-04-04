Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AGUILAR, ANTONIO
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BINFORD, LANITA JEAN
860 ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE
57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, STEVEN MARIO
404 LAURA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN
974 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEVOE, DORILYNETT LYNETT
824 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON
507 KUMQUAT CT SARASOTA, 34236
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ESTEBAN, VICTOR HUGO
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY
2409 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GARMON, JOSHUA RYAN
103 HONEYSUCKLE TRAIL DAWSONVILLE, 30534
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
3808 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
1067 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
BURGLARY
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL
829 BEIRUT PLACE APT 28 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
---
JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA
388 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
---
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
6403 VALLEYCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, DAESHA MONIQUE
1017 VEE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE
610 BROOKHAVEN CIR FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF
2510 TAYLOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )
---
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM
2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES
501 LINBAR DR NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, JORDAN KESHAUN
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FALSE REPORTS
---
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
---
PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE
4115 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
1955 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE
8900 FOX GLEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY
3522 RHODA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE
7000 ASHAWAY COVE MEMPHIS, 38119
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN
2506 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE
2110 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH
122 REDWOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN
630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILSON, SHELIA ANN
1973 HAPPY TOP ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL
2219 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE
1111 HOLLY BERRY RUN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)AGUILAR, ANTONIO
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BINFORD, LANITA JEAN
860 ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE
57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, STEVEN MARIO
404 LAURA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN
974 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEVOE, DORILYNETT LYNETT
824 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON
507 KUMQUAT CT SARASOTA, 34236
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ESTEBAN, VICTOR HUGO
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY
2409 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GARMON, JOSHUA RYAN
103 HONEYSUCKLE TRAIL DAWSONVILLE, 30534
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
3808 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
1067 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
BURGLARY
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL
829 BEIRUT PLACE APT 28 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
---
JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA
388 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
---
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
6403 VALLEYCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, DAESHA MONIQUE
1017 VEE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE
610 BROOKHAVEN CIR FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF
2510 TAYLOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )
---
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM
2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES
501 LINBAR DR NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, JORDAN KESHAUN
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FALSE REPORTS
---
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
---
PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE
4115 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
1955 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE
8900 FOX GLEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY
3522 RHODA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE
7000 ASHAWAY COVE MEMPHIS, 38119
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN
2506 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE
2110 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH
122 REDWOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN
630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILSON, SHELIA ANN
1973 HAPPY TOP ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL
2219 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE
1111 HOLLY BERRY RUN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|BINFORD, LANITA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BROWN, STEVEN MARIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/02/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
- BURGLARY
|
|HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
|
|JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
|
|JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )
|
|MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
|
|PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
|
|PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
|
|THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, SHELIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|