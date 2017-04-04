 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 69.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AGUILAR, ANTONIO 
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE 
3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BINFORD, LANITA JEAN 
860 ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE 
57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, STEVEN MARIO 
404 LAURA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN 
974 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH 
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEVOE, DORILYNETT LYNETT 
824 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON 
507 KUMQUAT CT SARASOTA, 34236 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ESTEBAN, VICTOR HUGO 
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE 
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY 
2409 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GARMON, JOSHUA RYAN 
103 HONEYSUCKLE TRAIL DAWSONVILLE, 30534 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY 
469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE 
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON 
3808 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS 
1067 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
BURGLARY
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE 
3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL 
829 BEIRUT PLACE APT 28 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
---
JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA 
388 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
---
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT 
6403 VALLEYCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, DAESHA MONIQUE 
1017 VEE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN 
78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN 
642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS 
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE 
610 BROOKHAVEN CIR FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF 
2510 TAYLOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )
---
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM 
2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES 
501 LINBAR DR NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, JORDAN KESHAUN 
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FALSE REPORTS
---
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD 
1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON 
2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
---
PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE 
4115 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
1955 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR 
270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE 
8900 FOX GLEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY 
3522 RHODA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE 
7000 ASHAWAY COVE MEMPHIS, 38119 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN 
2506 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE 
2110 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH 
122 REDWOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN 
630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILSON, SHELIA ANN 
1973 HAPPY TOP ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL 
2219 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE 
1111 HOLLY BERRY RUN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)AGUILAR, ANTONIO 
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE 
3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BINFORD, LANITA JEAN 
860 ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE 
57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, STEVEN MARIO 
404 LAURA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN 
974 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH 
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEVOE, DORILYNETT LYNETT 
824 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON 
507 KUMQUAT CT SARASOTA, 34236 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ESTEBAN, VICTOR HUGO 
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE 
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY 
2409 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GARMON, JOSHUA RYAN 
103 HONEYSUCKLE TRAIL DAWSONVILLE, 30534 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY 
469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE 
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON 
3808 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS 
1067 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
BURGLARY
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE 
3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL 
829 BEIRUT PLACE APT 28 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
---
JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA 
388 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
---
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT 
6403 VALLEYCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, DAESHA MONIQUE 
1017 VEE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN 
78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN 
642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS 
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE 
610 BROOKHAVEN CIR FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF 
2510 TAYLOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )
---
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM 
2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES 
501 LINBAR DR NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, JORDAN KESHAUN 
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FALSE REPORTS
---
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD 
1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON 
2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
---
PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE 
4115 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
1955 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR 
270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE 
8900 FOX GLEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY 
3522 RHODA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE 
7000 ASHAWAY COVE MEMPHIS, 38119 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN 
2506 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE 
2110 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH 
122 REDWOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN 
630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILSON, SHELIA ANN 
1973 HAPPY TOP ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL 
2219 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE 
1111 HOLLY BERRY RUN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BINFORD, LANITA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, STEVEN MARIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/02/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
  • BURGLARY
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE


ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, SHELIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




April 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 3, 2017

Bounty Hunter Gang Leader Ordered Jailed While Awaiting Handling Of Federal Gun Charge

April 3, 2017

Coonrod Says Hakeem Hits "New Low In Chattanooga Politics"


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR, ANTONIO  UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered that gang leader Bobby Johnson be detained while awaiting handling of federal gun charges against him. A gang expert recently testified that Johnson ... (click for more)

City Council District 9 candidate Demetrus Coonrod said incumbent Yusuf Hakeem "hit a new low in Chattanooga politics" in recent comments about her.   She said, "Unfortunately this ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR, ANTONIO  UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EVADING ARREST OPEN CONTAINER LAW --- BEELER, KELLY LYNN  1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Bounty Hunter Gang Leader Ordered Jailed While Awaiting Handling Of Federal Gun Charge

A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered that gang leader Bobby Johnson be detained while awaiting handling of federal gun charges against him. A gang expert recently testified that Johnson was a central figure in a beef between two Bloods gangs that has led to a string of killings. Johnson, 34, was identified as a leader of the Bounty Hunters, a gang that has been feuding ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

I’ve never asked for a birthday present before, aside from maybe a passionate kiss or two, but today I want you to consider taking part in my 68 th party. I want you to help me ask the United States to consider giving the nation’s highest award – The Medal of Honor – to a man who on this very day in 1943 became the reason we won the war in the Pacific at the close of World War ... (click for more)

Sports

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has worked out a future football series with Oklahoma. The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024. Tennessee will head to Norman in 2020 for its fifth-ever meeting against the Sooners. The Vols will appear at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 that season -- a game landing directly between previously scheduled home contests ... (click for more)

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors