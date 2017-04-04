Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AGUILAR, ANTONIO

UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BINFORD, LANITA JEAN860 ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDFAILURE TO APPEAR---BROWN, STEVEN MARIO404 LAURA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN974 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CONNER, JEREMY KEITH9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEVOE, DORILYNETT LYNETT824 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON507 KUMQUAT CT SARASOTA, 34236Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ESTEBAN, VICTOR HUGOUNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY2409 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---GARMON, JOSHUA RYAN103 HONEYSUCKLE TRAIL DAWSONVILLE, 30534Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON3808 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS1067 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000BURGLARY---HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL829 BEIRUT PLACE APT 28 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )---JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA388 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)---JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT6403 VALLEYCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, DAESHA MONIQUE1017 VEE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE610 BROOKHAVEN CIR FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF2510 TAYLOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )---MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES501 LINBAR DR NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, JORDAN KESHAUN621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FALSE REPORTS---NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA---PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE4115 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER1955 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE---PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE8900 FOX GLEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY3522 RHODA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE7000 ASHAWAY COVE MEMPHIS, 38119Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN2506 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)---THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE2110 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH122 REDWOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILSON, SHELIA ANN1973 HAPPY TOP ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL2219 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE1111 HOLLY BERRY RUN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)AGUILAR, ANTONIOUNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTOPEN CONTAINER LAW---BEELER, KELLY LYNN1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BINFORD, LANITA JEAN860 ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDFAILURE TO APPEAR---BROWN, STEVEN MARIO404 LAURA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN974 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CONNER, JEREMY KEITH9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEVOE, DORILYNETT LYNETT824 W 14TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON507 KUMQUAT CT SARASOTA, 34236Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ESTEBAN, VICTOR HUGOUNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY2409 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---GARMON, JOSHUA RYAN103 HONEYSUCKLE TRAIL DAWSONVILLE, 30534Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON3808 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS1067 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000BURGLARY---HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL829 BEIRUT PLACE APT 28 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )---JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA388 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)---JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT6403 VALLEYCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, DAESHA MONIQUE1017 VEE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN78 FRONT TEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30727Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE610 BROOKHAVEN CIR FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF2510 TAYLOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING )---MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES501 LINBAR DR NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, JORDAN KESHAUN621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FALSE REPORTS---NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA---PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE4115 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER1955 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE---PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE8900 FOX GLEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY3522 RHODA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE7000 ASHAWAY COVE MEMPHIS, 38119Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN2506 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)---THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE2110 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH122 REDWOOD AVE DAYTON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILSON, SHELIA ANN1973 HAPPY TOP ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL2219 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE1111 HOLLY BERRY RUN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) BINFORD, LANITA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, STEVEN MARIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/31/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY CALLOWAY, LINDSAY ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EDGERTON, LLOYD BYRON

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/02/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

BURGLARY HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HURTADO, HECTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATON OF PROBATION (ASSAULT ) JACKSON, FAYDRA LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA) JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MALONE, HOLLIS JEFF

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CAR JACKING ) MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) MCCLELLAN, RODNEY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA PAUL, CIERA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PELFREY, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT PRESLEY, TYLER JESSE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE





ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SHIELDS, DE ANNA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/26/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBAITION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA) THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITE, JOSHUA KEITH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILSON, SHELIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WINSTON, ANTONIO DELMICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE