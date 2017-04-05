2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug And Weapons Charges

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

A day shift East Ridge patrol officer made a vehicle stop on Tuesday for a traffic violation.

During the course of the investigation, the officer discovered a resale quantity of marijuana in addition to 42 dosage units of suspected MDMA and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Chattanooga. The officer also discovered over $3,600 in cash.



Nakisha Caffey and Sadik Spence were charged with several drug related violations along with theft and felony weapons charges.



Investigation into the suspects’ actions is continuing.





