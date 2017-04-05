 Wednesday, April 5, 2017 60.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug And Weapons Charges

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

A day shift East Ridge patrol officer made a vehicle stop on Tuesday for a traffic violation.

During the course of the investigation, the officer discovered a resale quantity of marijuana in addition to 42 dosage units of suspected MDMA and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Chattanooga. The officer also discovered over $3,600 in cash.

Nakisha Caffey and Sadik Spence were charged with several drug related violations along with theft and felony weapons charges.

Investigation into the suspects’ actions is continuing.   



April 5, 2017

2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug And Weapons Charges

April 5, 2017

Red Bank Applying For Grant To Aid Abuse Victims

April 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A day shift East Ridge patrol officer made a vehicle stop on Tuesday for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officer discovered a resale quantity of marijuana ... (click for more)

The city of Red Bank passed a resolution Tuesday night to apply for a three-year victim service coordinator grant that would benefit not only the city but also all the other small towns and cities ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BALLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN  1439 GARDENHIRE STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting ... (click for more)


Breaking News

2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug And Weapons Charges

A day shift East Ridge patrol officer made a vehicle stop on Tuesday for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officer discovered a resale quantity of marijuana in addition to 42 dosage units of suspected MDMA and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Chattanooga. The officer also discovered over $3,600 in cash. Nakisha ... (click for more)

Red Bank Applying For Grant To Aid Abuse Victims

The city of Red Bank passed a resolution Tuesday night to apply for a three-year victim service coordinator grant that would benefit not only the city but also all the other small towns and cities in Hamilton County. If received, the grant would fund a service led by the Red Bank Police, which would provide an advocate for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Check That Doak Wrote

When Bob Doak, the head of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau, appears before the openly-miffed Hamilton County Commission this morning, it’s anybody’s guess who he will bring with him. It has been learned in recent days he has already hired an advisor to “coach” him on what to say, a PR man who is scrambling “in crisis mode” to control public contempt, and a “high-priced ... (click for more)

Sports

Benefield Gets Game-Winning Hit As GPS Nips Central

If you wanted to see a classic pitcher’s dual, then you should have been at GPS Tuesday afternoon. Hannah Kincer and Brooke Parrott are two of the best pitchers in town and both win a whole lot more than they lose, but Kincer was the one who left T.A. Lupton Field with a smile on her face after her Bruisers scored the only run of the game with two outs in the seventh for a stirring ... (click for more)

UTC Basketball Coach Lamont Paris Loves People, Winning and Jolly Dipper Ice Cream

Newly hired UTC men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris cares about people, his players, defense and among other things Jolly Dipper Ice Cream. Example #1 – A Good Samaritan: Hired Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz. (site of the Men’s D-I NCAA Final Four) as UTC’s 20th men’s basketball coach, Paris – now a former U. of Wisconsin assistant coach - flew Sunday morning from Phoenix to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors