Parson, Adkins Arrested After Taillights Out Stop Yields Gun, Drugs, Large Amount Of Cash

Friday, April 7, 2017

Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop for no taillights yielded a gun, drugs and a large amount of cash.

Nikki Parson, 24, of 3414 Clayton Avenue Ext., and Jeffrey Bryan Adkins, 36, of 537 W. Circle Dr., Rossville, were taken into custody.

Ms. Parson is charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, a registration violation and a light law violation.

Adkins was charged with possession of meth, possession of drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony and criminal impersonation.

In the incident on Thursday, Ms. Parson and Adkins were asked to step out of the vehicle because they "started reaching around the vehicle and seemed to be hiding something."

Police said Adkins lied several times about his real name.

A pocket knife was seen sticking out of his pocket. When his pockets were checked a large amount of cash was found. Adkins said it was from his tax return.

A K-9 was summoned and alerted on the vehicle. A search turned up a bag of crystal meth in the passenger side door. Behind the passenger seat was a blue bag that contained a fun, durg paraphernalia and large amounts of cash rolled up.

Officers found a camouflage backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. It contained large amounts of meth, heroin, torches and more drug paraphernalia.