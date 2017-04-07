Gregory Mathis, Jr. Pleads Guilty For Assault On Bradley County Sheriff

Friday, April 7, 2017

During an appearance in Bradley County Criminal Court, Gregory Mathis, Jr. pled guilty in front of Judge Andrew Freiberg to the below charges and received the following jail sentence length, which will run concurrent:

· Count 1 - aggravated assault – strangulation / 3 year sentence

· Count 2 - assault – assault – bodily injury / 11 months and 29 days

· Count 3 - domestic assault / 11 months and 29 days

· Count 4 - assault – offensive or provocative contact / 6 months

Mathis was arrested on April 28, 2016, after assaulting Sheriff Eric Watson when he was intervening during a physical altercation in the Sonic parking lot between Mathis and his girlfriend.



Sheriff Watson said, “The events in April 2016 are circumstances law-enforcement officers across the nation face on a daily basis. Law-enforcement officers have an obligation to intervene when witnessing criminal conduct, especially an assault. My intentions that day were solely to disrupt a further physical attack on the female victim, which is my duty and the oath I took as sheriff of Bradley County.”

