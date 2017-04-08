Home Damaged By Fire In Hixson Saturday Evening

Saturday, April 8, 2017

A call came in to 911 Saturday around 7 p.m. for a house at 5826 Crestview Drive. Four fire companies and one battalion chief responded.

When firefighters arrived at 7:10 p.m., they found flames visible from the rear of the house. No one was home. Firefighters made an aggressive and quick attack. The fire was out in about 15 minutes.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, the investigator found the cause to be accidental in nature due to discarded smoking material. Damage to the structure was about $6,000.

No injuries were reported. EPB, Hamilton County EMS and CPD were on the scene to assist.