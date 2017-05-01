 Monday, May 1, 2017 74.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Craw Gets Split Confinement For Role In Buying Guns For Gang Members

Monday, May 1, 2017
Auquintus Craw
Auquintus Craw

A 24-year-old Chattanooga man was given a split sentence in Federal Court on Monday for his role in buying guns for gang members.

Auquintus Craw will be released after serving six months, then will be in home confinement for another six months. He will be on supervised release for three years, Judge Sandy Mattice said.

Prosecutors said Craw purchased a Glock .22 that was recovered from a juvenile gang member on Dec. 12, 2015. He also purchased a Walther PPX 9mm pistol that was recovered from a validated gang member Feb. 18, 2016.

Prosecutor Tafara Makaya said agents found in one video that validated gang members were at a pawn shopping pointing out guns they wanted Craw to buy them. The pawn shop turned down the sale on that occasion.

Craw said he had learned his lesson from being in jail for the first time. He said he was anxious to be home with his new child that is expected soon. He said he wants to become "a pillar of the community."

His attorney called him "the nicest person" and said he was a slow learner who had been taken advantage of by the gang members.

 


May 1, 2017

TNGOP Announces New Staff Hires

May 1, 2017

Man With Prior Rape, Arson, Assault Charges Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence

May 1, 2017

Man With 10-Year Drug Sentence Says Young Sons "Will Be The Ones To Suffer"


Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden announced two new hires Monday, naming Michael Sullivan as executive director and Ashley Hesseldahl-Harbin as finance director. “Republicans ... (click for more)

A longtime Chattanooga resident with prior rape, arson and assault charges was sentenced on Monday to serve four years in federal prison. Terry "T-Money" Thomas pleaded guilty earlier to being ... (click for more)

A man who was handed a 10-year federal prison on Monday for meth sales said, "My two little boys will be the ones to suffer for this - not me." Cody Minnear appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

TNGOP Announces New Staff Hires

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden announced two new hires Monday, naming Michael Sullivan as executive director and Ashley Hesseldahl-Harbin as finance director. “Republicans in Tennessee have had tremendous success in recent years, but we must remain focused on maintaining and growing a strong and robust Republican Party. Michael and Ashley are excellent additions ... (click for more)

Man With Prior Rape, Arson, Assault Charges Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence

A longtime Chattanooga resident with prior rape, arson and assault charges was sentenced on Monday to serve four years in federal prison. Terry "T-Money" Thomas pleaded guilty earlier to being a felon in possession of a weapon. After being stopped by officers in Rhea County last July 2, he admitted having the gun for a year, having traded 10 Percocet tablets for it. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden? - And Response

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

Do you realize that despite the roar and rage of last night’s storm, we are four inches above normal in rainfall for the year? My garden is green and what’s more there are no drought conditions presently anywhere in all of the United States. Yes, April showers bring May flowers so I don’t know when my garden has been as blessed as I search out the orchids and onions of a brand-new ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Baseball Wins 4-3 In Season Finale

 The Lee University baseball team recorded 14 hits in a 4-3, 10-inning win in its season finale at the University of West Florida. The Flames finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 27-23. With a 13-20 record in the Gulf South Conference, Lee placed ninth in the regular season, two games shy of eighth place and earning a spot in the GSC Tournament. “I’m ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: #8 Tennessee Softball Upends #1 Florida, 5-1

Megan Geer's fourth inning grand slam brought Tennessee back from a 1-0 deficit and the #8 Vols went on to defeat the #1 Florida Gators by a 5-1 margin. Winning pitcher Caylan Arnold pitched five innings in relief for the Volunteers giving up one hit, two base on balls and striking out five. Florida's Aleshia Ocasio went the distance, giving up eight hits, one base ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors