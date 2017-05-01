Craw Gets Split Confinement For Role In Buying Guns For Gang Members

Monday, May 1, 2017

A 24-year-old Chattanooga man was given a split sentence in Federal Court on Monday for his role in buying guns for gang members.

Auquintus Craw will be released after serving six months, then will be in home confinement for another six months. He will be on supervised release for three years, Judge Sandy Mattice said.

Prosecutors said Craw purchased a Glock .22 that was recovered from a juvenile gang member on Dec. 12, 2015. He also purchased a Walther PPX 9mm pistol that was recovered from a validated gang member Feb. 18, 2016.

Prosecutor Tafara Makaya said agents found in one video that validated gang members were at a pawn shopping pointing out guns they wanted Craw to buy them. The pawn shop turned down the sale on that occasion.

Craw said he had learned his lesson from being in jail for the first time. He said he was anxious to be home with his new child that is expected soon. He said he wants to become "a pillar of the community."

His attorney called him "the nicest person" and said he was a slow learner who had been taken advantage of by the gang members.