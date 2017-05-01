Alexander Says Omnibus Appropriations Bill Includes Up To $19.3 Million For Continued Work On Chickamauga Lock

Monday, May 1, 2017

Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Lamar Alexander said the Omnibus Appropriations bill includes up to $19.3 million for continued work on the Chickamauga Lock.

He said the bill, which includes the final version of the Fiscal Year 2017 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill, "provides a record level of funding for basic energy research, supports vital water infrastructure projects, and maintains our nuclear weapons stockpile.

“This bill demonstrates our commitment to building and maintaining our nation’s water infrastructure, to driving forward basic energy research in the Office of Science and high-impact research at ARPA-E, and to strengthening our national security by maintaining our nuclear weapons stockpile.

“The appropriations process is how Congress sets priorities and conducts oversight, and this bill is consistent with the spending limits Congress set in the Budget Control Act and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015.”

Senator Alexander noted that mandatory spending – which includes out-of-control entitlement spending that he said is driving the growth in the federal debt – made up about 63 percent of overall federal spending in 2016. Discretionary spending – the part of the budget that is already subject to spending caps under the Budget Control Act – made up about 31 percent of federal spending in 2016 and funds national defense, national labs, national parks and other federal priorities.

He said, “Senator Feinstein and I have worked hard to set bipartisan energy and water priorities, and I urge my colleagues to support these provisions.”

The bill also provides additional funding and oversight for the Uranium Processing Facility in Oak Ridge, Tenn., to ensure it remains on schedule and on budget. The bill also supports programs to clean up Cold War-era nuclear facilities.

The Fiscal Year 2017 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill includes the following priorities that he said are important to Tennessee: