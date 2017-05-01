 Monday, May 1, 2017 71.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 21-27

Monday, May 1, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 21-27:

04-21-17
Ronisha Marique Careathers, 27, of 238 West 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and window tint violations.

04-23-17
Gary Jacob Hixon, 23, of 215 Hixson Circle, Flintstone arrested for giving false information/date of birth to police officer.

04-24-17
Christopher Rey Kilgore, 45, of 3531 Valley View Highway, Sequatchie, TN arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.



04-25-17
Justice Lee Jarnagin, 19, of 153 E. Huntington Road, Rossville arrested on charges of pedestrian under the influence and public indecency.

Leslie Sumekia Hinton-Phillips, 39, of 305 Talley Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, obscuring tag frame, suspended registration and window tint violation.

04-26-17
Joel Eduardo Ruiz, 39, of 1201 Joiner Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicles, operation of unregistered vehicle, tag light violation and window tint violation.

John A. Henson, 53, of 202 Maplewood Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, disobedience to traffic control device and outstanding warrant.

Christie Lynn Brown, 42, of 407 Hotwater Road, Soddy Daisy, TN arrested on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, driving while unlicensed, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving and speeding.

Alvin Chester Broyles, 64, of 114 Champion Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while suspended and failure to maintain lane.

04-27-17
George Edward McCallie, 55, of 31 East Larry Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, open container and operation of unregistered vehicle.

Christina Lynn McDaniel, 34, of 3803 South Dicks Creek Road, Lafayette arrested for failure to appear.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….11
No replacement for lost registration certificate……….1
Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles………1
Improper backing……….1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………8
Window tint violation…………3
Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident……….1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….2
Failure to exercise due care………..1
Proof of insurance required……….3
Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus……….2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3
Suspended registration……….2
Missing/defective tail lights……….2
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand………1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……3
Underage consumption……….1
Reckless driving……….1
Following too closely……….3
License required……….1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….9
Seat belt violations………..1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersections……….2
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..2
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers………..1



May 1, 2017

Tennessee Supreme Court Affirms Death Sentence For Premeditated Murder Conviction

May 1, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 21-27

May 1, 2017

TNGOP Announces New Staff Hires


The Tennessee Supreme Court has affirmed James Hawkins’s premeditated murder conviction and sentence of death for the 2008 murder of Charlene Gaither, Mr. Hawkins’s long-term girlfriend and the ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 21-27: 04-21-17 Ronisha Marique Careathers, 27, of 238 West 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license ... (click for more)

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden announced two new hires Monday, naming Michael Sullivan as executive director and Ashley Hesseldahl-Harbin as finance director. “Republicans ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Tennessee Supreme Court Affirms Death Sentence For Premeditated Murder Conviction

The Tennessee Supreme Court has affirmed James Hawkins’s premeditated murder conviction and sentence of death for the 2008 murder of Charlene Gaither, Mr. Hawkins’s long-term girlfriend and the mother of his three children.  In February 2008, Hawkins stabbed Ms. Gaither, in the presence of their twelve-year daughter, in their Memphis apartment. Hawkins made his daughter ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 21-27

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 21-27: 04-21-17 Ronisha Marique Careathers, 27, of 238 West 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and window tint violations. 04-23-17 Gary Jacob Hixon, 23, of 215 Hixson Circle, Flintstone arrested for giving false information/date of birth to police officer. 04-24-17 Christopher ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden? - And Response (2)

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

Do you realize that despite the roar and rage of last night’s storm, we are four inches above normal in rainfall for the year? My garden is green and what’s more there are no drought conditions presently anywhere in all of the United States. Yes, April showers bring May flowers so I don’t know when my garden has been as blessed as I search out the orchids and onions of a brand-new ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Baseball Wins 4-3 In Season Finale

 The Lee University baseball team recorded 14 hits in a 4-3, 10-inning win in its season finale at the University of West Florida. The Flames finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 27-23. With a 13-20 record in the Gulf South Conference, Lee placed ninth in the regular season, two games shy of eighth place and earning a spot in the GSC Tournament. “I’m ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: #8 Tennessee Softball Upends #1 Florida, 5-1

Megan Geer's fourth inning grand slam brought Tennessee back from a 1-0 deficit and the #8 Vols went on to defeat the #1 Florida Gators by a 5-1 margin. Winning pitcher Caylan Arnold pitched five innings in relief for the Volunteers giving up one hit, two base on balls and striking out five. Florida's Aleshia Ocasio went the distance, giving up eight hits, one base ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors