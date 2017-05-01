Monday, May 1, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 21-27:

04-21-17

Ronisha Marique Careathers, 27, of 238 West 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and window tint violations.



04-23-17

Gary Jacob Hixon, 23, of 215 Hixson Circle, Flintstone arrested for giving false information/date of birth to police officer.



04-24-17

Christopher Rey Kilgore, 45, of 3531 Valley View Highway, Sequatchie, TN arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.

04-25-17Justice Lee Jarnagin, 19, of 153 E. Huntington Road, Rossville arrested on charges of pedestrian under the influence and public indecency.Leslie Sumekia Hinton-Phillips, 39, of 305 Talley Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, obscuring tag frame, suspended registration and window tint violation.04-26-17Joel Eduardo Ruiz, 39, of 1201 Joiner Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicles, operation of unregistered vehicle, tag light violation and window tint violation.John A. Henson, 53, of 202 Maplewood Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, disobedience to traffic control device and outstanding warrant.Christie Lynn Brown, 42, of 407 Hotwater Road, Soddy Daisy, TN arrested on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, driving while unlicensed, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving and speeding.Alvin Chester Broyles, 64, of 114 Champion Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while suspended and failure to maintain lane.04-27-17George Edward McCallie, 55, of 31 East Larry Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, open container and operation of unregistered vehicle.Christina Lynn McDaniel, 34, of 3803 South Dicks Creek Road, Lafayette arrested for failure to appear.

Citation Statistics:



Speeding……….11

No replacement for lost registration certificate……….1

Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles………1

Improper backing……….1

Driving while license suspended or revoked………8

Window tint violation…………3

Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident……….1

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….2

Failure to exercise due care………..1

Proof of insurance required……….3

Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus……….2

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3

Suspended registration……….2

Missing/defective tail lights……….2

Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………1

License to be carried and exhibited on demand………1

Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……3

Underage consumption……….1

Reckless driving……….1

Following too closely……….3

License required……….1

Failure to obey traffic control devices……….9

Seat belt violations………..1

Vehicles approaching or entering intersections……….2

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..2

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers………..1





