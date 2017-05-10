Cousins Arrested In TBI Jury Tampering Investigation In Hardeman County

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two Hardeman County individuals accused of trying to influence the vote of a juror.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mike Dunavant, TBI special agents began investigating Cecilia Shawn Hadley, 56, of Bolivar, and Delbert Louis Pattat, Jr., 53, of Toone, in September, 2016. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information the cousins participated in an effort to influence a juror’s vote in a DUI case in Hardeman County.



On Monday, the Hardeman County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Ms. Hadley and Pattat with one count each of improper influence of a juror. Authorities subsequently booked them into the Hardeman County Jail, after which they were released on their own recognizance.

