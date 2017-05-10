 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 86.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/10/17

Sheriff's Office Getting Bloodhound Tracking Dog

Cousins Arrested In TBI Jury Tampering Investigation In Hardeman County


(click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two Hardeman County individuals accused of trying to influence the vote of a juror. At the request ... (click for more)


The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be getting a bloodhound tracking dog thanks to a generous donor. Gino Bennett, director of support services, said the gift of $10,650 to the sheriff's Aegis Fund will cover the purchase of a dog from a Georgia trainer as well as training for two deputies who will work with the dog.  It will also include leaches, harnesses and ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Opinion

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks?

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase. This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Voice For 13,000 Kids

As County Mayor Jim Coppinger adroitly explained the Hamilton County Department of Education budget request on Tuesday, he noted for FY2018 the school district will receive $26.1 million from the Federal Projects Fund. I thought he said this money would go to our problematic iZone schools, of which there are four being threatened by a state takeover. Man, that’s over $6 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Walters Masterful In GPS Shutout Over Baylor

Pitcher Shelby Walters has been walking around with a guilty conscience for most of the past month after getting tagged with the loss in GPS first softball game with Baylor on April 13. Walters pitched well that day, but gave up six runs late and was the loser in a 9-3 setback. Tuesday afternoon at the Bruisers’ T.A. Lupton Field, the shoe was on the other foot. The scrappy ... (click for more)

Red Bank Softball Stays Alive With Two Wins

Red Bank softball coach Mandi Munn was quite upset over a controversial 3-2 loss to East Ridge on Monday in the District 6-AA tournament being played at Hixson. She wasn’t a whole lot happier after a pair of wins in the losers bracket Tueday against Tyner and Hixson, but the good news is that the Lionettes are still alive and will have a chance to redeem themselves against that ... (click for more)


