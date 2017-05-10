AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/10/17

Pitcher Shelby Walters has been walking around with a guilty conscience for most of the past month after getting tagged with the loss in GPS first softball game with Baylor on April 13. Walters pitched well that day, but gave up six runs late and was the loser in a 9-3 setback. Tuesday afternoon at the Bruisers’ T.A. Lupton Field, the shoe was on the other foot. The scrappy ... (click for more)