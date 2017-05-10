Owner Of Padlocked Westside Store Allowed Access To Store To Make Repairs

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Under an agreed order, the owner of the padlocked Westside Store will be allowed back in at specified times to make repairs.

Moe Saleh has said he intends to improve conditions at the store in a strip center at 1221 Grove St. at the College Hill Courts.

The order signed by District Attorney Neal Pinkston said there are fire safety violations, including non-working smoke alarms and sprinkler system and an exit door that is blocked off.

He said there are also rodents in the store that need to be exterminated.

The order also cites inedible unsanitary meats and cheeses.

It says loiters are allowed at the front of the store that engage in the sale of illegal narcotics, illegal gambling and fights.

It says fraudulent EBT cards were found inside the store.

Here is the order:

Comes now the pa rties by agreement and would show unto this Honorable Court that the parties have agreed that numerous issues are present at the busi ness known as the Westside Shop located at 12 21 Grove Street Ct, Suite 101, Chattanooga, TN, which may rise to the level of a pu blic nuisance to include:

1. City of Chatta nooga Fire Code violations to include a non-operable fire extinguisher, non-opera ble sprinkler system, and a barricaded fire exit;

Presence of rodents in the store causing heal th and sanitary issues;

Unsa nitary interior store grounds;

Unsa nitary exterior store grounds to include trash on the ground outside of the dum pster located at the rear of the store; Presence of u nsanitary, inedible meats and cheeses;

Presence of loiterers at the store's front that engage in physical fights, illegal narcotic dealings, and illegal gambling; and Presence of fraud ulent EBT cards inside the store.

That the parties agree to allow the Respondents limited access to the Westside Shop located at 1221 Grove Street, Suite 101, Chattanooga, TN 37402 to include:

Respondents will be allowed access to the store on Monday thru Friday of each week from the hou rs of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm to begin correcting all issues present at the Westside Shop; That du ring these times, no busi ness shall be cond ucted by the Respondents and the commu nity, these hours are ON LY available for correcting all issues; That Respondents bring their business into complia nce with all City of Chattanooga Fire Codes; That Respondents bring their business into compliance with all City of Chattanooga Codes; That Respondents hire an exterminator to rid the premises of any rodents and other unwa nted wild life or insects;

That Respondents fix the back fence that encloses the dum pster;

That Respondents remove all posters and signs in the store windows that are not in complia nce with any city ord inance or state law and that any posters placed on the wind ows be placed on the lower half of the windows; That Respondents post the store's hours of operation on the front door;

That Respondents provide either an off-d uty sworn law enforcement officer or Tennessee licensed security officer from 1:00 pm until closing ever day its open for busi ness. Respondents shall provide written documentation of a contract between Westside Shop and the entity provid ing the aforementioned security services. That the Respondents provide written documentation of the partnership they wish to establish at the Westside Shop to provide meat, fru it, and vegeta ble options to the commu nity; That the Respondents be subjected to random 30 or 60 day EBT aud its by the State of Tennessee Division of Progra m Integrity; That the Respondents reimburse H amilton County Maintena nce for all labor costs and material costs that occurred beca use of the tempora ry padlocking; That all boa rds and materials currently in place shutting the Westside Shop remain intact and the only relief will be the unlocki ng of the front door to allow Respondents access to correct the outstand ing issues; That the Respondents have thirty (30) days i n which to correct all outstand ing issues; That at the end of the thirty (30) days or as soon as all outstanding issues have been corrected that th e Respondents allow all city agencies, state agencies, and related law enforcement officials access to the premises of the Westside Shop to conduct appropriate inspections to ensure all outstanding issues have been corrected;