 Friday, May 12, 2017 74.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Alexander Says Tennessee Has Opportunity To Decide Whether Wind Turbines Are Acceptable

Friday, May 12, 2017

Lamar Alexander on Thursday said Governor Haslam’s signature on legislation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly will give Tennesseans “an opportunity to decide whether we want our landscape littered with unreliable wind turbines over two times as tall as the skyboxes at the University of Tennessee football stadium.”

“I am glad Governor Haslam and the General Assembly approved legislation to prohibit the construction of some Tennessee wind farms for one year and instead give the state a chance to study the issue.

If there is one thing Tennesseans agree on, it is pride in the natural beauty of our state. We should not allow anyone to destroy the environment in the name of saving it.”

The legislation Gov. Haslam signed - which passed the Tennessee House of Representatives on April 20, by a vote of 85 to 3 and Senate on May 4 by a vote of 30 to 0 -- would prohibit the construction of any wind farm until July 1, 2018, in counties that don’t have any regulations related to wind farms in place by July 1, 2017. The new state law also creates a special joint legislative study committee to evaluate and make recommendations on the siting of wind farms in the future.

In May of last year, Senator Alexander spoke on the United States Senate floor urging all Tennesseans to oppose Apex Clean Energy’s wind farm proposal in Cumberland County, saying it “would spoil Tennessee’s mountain beauty.” Video of the senator’s speech is available here.


May 12, 2017

Alexander Says Tennessee Has Opportunity To Decide Whether Wind Turbines Are Acceptable

May 12, 2017

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

May 12, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Lamar Alexander on Thursday said Governor Haslam’s signature on legislation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly will give Tennesseans “an opportunity to decide whether we want our landscape ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming Red Band Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Alexander Says Tennessee Has Opportunity To Decide Whether Wind Turbines Are Acceptable

Lamar Alexander on Thursday said Governor Haslam’s signature on legislation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly will give Tennesseans “an opportunity to decide whether we want our landscape littered with unreliable wind turbines over two times as tall as the skyboxes at the University of Tennessee football stadium.” “I am glad Governor Haslam and the General Assembly ... (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming Red Band Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: On Irena’s Heavenly Birthday

Back in 1999, a school teacher in rural Kansas explained to three girls in his class what a “typo” was; when there is an inadvertent typographic error in a story. He showed the 11 th grader and two ninth-graders a page torn from a magazine four years before that claimed a woman had single-handedly saved the lives of 2,500 Jewish children during the Holocaust. “That’s a typo – if ... (click for more)

Sports

Adams Hired As Boys' Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga has named Jonathan Adams   as the new head boys basketball coach.   The former Old Dominion and Baylor School standout served the past six seasons in operational and assistant coaching roles at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the McCallie School. “Notre Dame is excited to have Jonathan Adams leading the Irish ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Straight 5-A/AA Soccer Title

Kade Owens and the rest of the Boyd-Buchanan soccer seniors claimed their fourth consecutive District 5-A/AA championship Thursday night, but it took a big play from his younger brother to make it happen. Junior Asa Owens’ goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over visiting Loudon after the Bucs withstood second half pressure to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors