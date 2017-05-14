20-Year-Old Marcus Bradfield Found Dead Along Brainerd Road After Report Of Shots Fired; However, There Are No Obvious Signs Of Gunshot Wounds

Sunday, May 14, 2017

A 20-year-old was found dead along Brainerd Road on Friday night after a report of shots being fired.

However, police said the deceased, Marcus Bradfield, did not suffer any obvious gunshot wounds.

A second uninjured person was with him in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road in the incident at 11:40 p.m.

A witness told police the two were walking along Brainerd Road when shots fired were heard.

After what sounded like shots fired to the witness, Marcus Bradfield was found unresponsive.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.