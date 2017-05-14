 Monday, May 15, 2017 64.0°F   clear   Clear

20-Year-Old Marcus Bradfield Found Dead Along Brainerd Road After Report Of Shots Fired; However, There Are No Obvious Signs Of Gunshot Wounds

Sunday, May 14, 2017
A 20-year-old was found dead along Brainerd Road on Friday night after a report of shots being fired.
 
However, police said the deceased, Marcus Bradfield, did not suffer any obvious gunshot wounds.
 
A second uninjured person was with him in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road in the incident at 11:40 p.m. 

A witness told police the two were walking along Brainerd Road when shots fired were heard.

After what sounded like shots fired to the witness, Marcus Bradfield was found unresponsive. 

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

May 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BLEVINS, JESSICA NICOLE  4408 VESTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 374215652  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS OPEN CONTAINER LAW TEXTING WHILE DRIVING --- BONIFAS, MARY ANNE  ... (click for more)

Trevor Baldwin, 23, Injured On Dodds Avenue In Drive-By Shooting

Trevor Baldwin, 23, was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night. Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot near the 600 block of Dodds Avenue at 11:42 p.m. on Saturday. Soon after police were called to a local hospital for a person who showed up with a single gunshot wound. Baldwin told police that he, along with some friends, were walking to their car, a car ... (click for more)

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two ‘Participation’ Rings

For many years the lofty goal of earning a national championship ring was the biggest prize in college sports but then came the softening of America. Suddenly the “Most Valuable Player” trophy was cheapened by the “Participation Trophy,” which was given to every player on the team so no one would get their feelings hurt. To athletic purists Participation Trophies were meaningless, ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the ... (click for more)

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day ... (click for more)


