Outside Jury May Be Used In Trial Of Bus Driver In Tragic Woodmore Elementary Wreck

Monday, May 15, 2017

Johnthony Walker in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole. He is shown with attorney Amanda Dunn. - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

An outside jury may be used in the trial of the bus driver in the tragic Nov. 21, 2016, Woodmore Elementary School bus wreck.

Attorney Amanda Dunn said she is seeking a jury from outside of Hamilton County. The DA's office is not opposing that petition.

Johnthony Walker made a brief appearance in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Don Poole on Monday morning.

He is due back in court on July 20.

Several parents of children who were killed and injured were in the courtroom, including the mother of a child who was killed and two others injured.

Jasmine Mateen said, "This went nationwide. It don't matter if they get a jury from Australia, Canada or Alaska. The outcome is going to be the same."

She added, "I just want it to be over. I want justice for my baby."

Ms. Mateen has started a petition effort trying to get Durham School Services removed as the county school bus provider. The school board recently renewed the contract with Durham, the employer of Walker.

Among the charges faced by Walker are six counts of vehicular homicide.

The sentencing range for vehicular homicide (with no DUI involved) is 3-6 years.

The wreck happened on Talley Road in Brainerd.