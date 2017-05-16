Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE

589 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

---

BOYD, DORIS LARAE

6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

---

BRABHAM, KENNETH ROSS

900 VALE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BRESLER, TAMMY FAYE

727 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

BROCK, STACY LEIGH

6903 HAMPTON WOOD CIR HIXSON, 373432975

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD

1509 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045445

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

2619 CARR ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIHUANA---CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER1807 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJAUANA---CLARK, NICHOLAS BOYDRS333 CANDLE LIGHT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046356Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE3100 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTAOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CRAMER, VANASSA LYNN601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CRAW, AUQUINTUS LEBRONTA2418 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY1936 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL SIMULATION---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFAILURE TO APPEARPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)FAILURE TO APPEAR---FRANKLIN, LAKISHA NICOLE2709 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATION---GARNER, TYRRELL MARQUISTDOC INMATE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOINS, RANDALL SCOTT7464 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS3133 BIMINI PL APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)---HARMON, DAVID STEWART51 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAYES, LARRY G221 VREELAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT220 TATUM ST. APT. E ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, EMORY QUINN6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212927Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, MALLORY HAYDEN528 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JONES, MELISSA SLAMA1000 WALDEN CREEK TRACE SPRING HILL, 37174Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101624Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KELTCH, CANDICE YVONNE3551 PINE CREST AVENUE CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---KEY, PERNELL LASHUN1402 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON3018 CLIO AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)---LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN2417 BUFFALO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MATHIS, FREDDY101 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MONTERROSO, NICHOLAS ADOLFO927 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MYER, GARLIN LAVON147 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NICELY, ELIZABETH K4231 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---POE, KYLE HOUSTON18 PAUL MAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RAY, DAVID LEE1804 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042540Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVING---RICHARDSON, LAURA NICOLE4923 SCOTT ROAD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---ROBERTS, ANGELO4115 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE2406 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---RUIZ, JOSE LUIS6930 SAN SOUCI RD JACKSONVILLE, 32216Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE10234 WYATTS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWIFT, YEVONDA D8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON936 FORT WOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TITUS, WALTER TYRAINE705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 37203Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)---TOWLE, REBECCA ANNE1804 DRY FORK VALLEY ROAD PHILADELPHIA, 37846Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE6331 GABLE RAOD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---UNDERWOOD, GEORGE TAYLOR3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WEBBER, KELLI ALISE10809 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANITA1701 OAK ST APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, JOHNNY2108 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063910Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSPEEDINGIMPROPER PASSINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN2909 WILLIAMSBURG LANE APT A REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT ( OVER 1000)---WRIGHT, ADAM FRANKLIN1527 KEEBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ZUBER, DELEXIUS LANESE JANAI4728 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

