Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE
589 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
---
BOYD, DORIS LARAE
6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
BRABHAM, KENNETH ROSS
900 VALE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BRESLER, TAMMY FAYE
727 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BROCK, STACY LEIGH
6903 HAMPTON WOOD CIR HIXSON, 373432975
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD
1509 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045445
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE
2619 CARR ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
---
CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER
1807 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJAUANA
---
CLARK, NICHOLAS BOYDRS
333 CANDLE LIGHT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON
3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046356
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
3100 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTAOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CRAMER, VANASSA LYNN
601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAW, AUQUINTUS LEBRONTA
2418 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY
1936 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE
522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FRANKLIN, LAKISHA NICOLE
2709 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
GARNER, TYRRELL MARQUIS
TDOC INMATE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOINS, RANDALL SCOTT
7464 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
3133 BIMINI PL APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
HARMON, DAVID STEWART
51 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAYES, LARRY G
221 VREELAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT
220 TATUM ST. APT. E ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN
6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212927
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, MALLORY HAYDEN
528 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, MELISSA SLAMA
1000 WALDEN CREEK TRACE SPRING HILL, 37174
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101624
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KELTCH, CANDICE YVONNE
3551 PINE CREST AVENUE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
1402 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON
3018 CLIO AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
---
LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN
2417 BUFFALO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MATHIS, FREDDY
101 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL
1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MONTERROSO, NICHOLAS ADOLFO
927 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MYER, GARLIN LAVON
147 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NICELY, ELIZABETH K
4231 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
POE, KYLE HOUSTON
18 PAUL MAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAY, DAVID LEE
1804 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042540
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
RICHARDSON, LAURA NICOLE
4923 SCOTT ROAD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ROBERTS, ANGELO
4115 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE
2406 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
RUIZ, JOSE LUIS
6930 SAN SOUCI RD JACKSONVILLE, 32216
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE
10234 WYATTS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWIFT, YEVONDA D
8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON
936 FORT WOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TITUS, WALTER TYRAINE
705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 37203
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
---
TOWLE, REBECCA ANNE
1804 DRY FORK VALLEY ROAD PHILADELPHIA, 37846
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE
6331 GABLE RAOD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
UNDERWOOD, GEORGE TAYLOR
3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WEBBER, KELLI ALISE
10809 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANITA
1701 OAK ST APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, JOHNNY
2108 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063910
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
IMPROPER PASSING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN
2909 WILLIAMSBURG LANE APT A REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT ( OVER 1000)
---
WRIGHT, ADAM FRANKLIN
1527 KEEBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ZUBER, DELEXIUS LANESE JANAI
4728 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
