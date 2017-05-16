 Tuesday, May 16, 2017 86.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE 
589 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
---
BOYD, DORIS LARAE 
6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
BRABHAM, KENNETH ROSS 
900 VALE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BRESLER, TAMMY FAYE 
727 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BROCK, STACY LEIGH 
6903 HAMPTON WOOD CIR HIXSON, 373432975 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD 
1509 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045445 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE 
2619 CARR ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
---
CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER 
1807 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJAUANA
---
CLARK, NICHOLAS BOYDRS 
333 CANDLE LIGHT DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON 
3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046356 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
3100 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTAOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN 
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CRAMER, VANASSA LYNN 
601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAW, AUQUINTUS LEBRONTA 
2418 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY 
1936 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN 
4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE 
522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FRANKLIN, LAKISHA NICOLE 
2709 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
GARNER, TYRRELL MARQUIS 
TDOC INMATE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOINS, RANDALL SCOTT 
7464 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS 
3133 BIMINI PL APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
HARMON, DAVID STEWART 
51 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAYES, LARRY G 
221 VREELAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT 
220 TATUM ST. APT. E ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN 
6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212927 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, MALLORY HAYDEN 
528 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, MELISSA SLAMA 
1000 WALDEN CREEK TRACE SPRING HILL, 37174 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101624 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KELTCH, CANDICE YVONNE 
3551 PINE CREST AVENUE CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN 
1402 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON 
3018 CLIO AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
---
LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN 
2417 BUFFALO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MATHIS, FREDDY 
101 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL 
1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MONTERROSO, NICHOLAS ADOLFO 
927 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MYER, GARLIN LAVON 
147 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NICELY, ELIZABETH K 
4231 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES 
1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
POE, KYLE HOUSTON 
18 PAUL MAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAY, DAVID LEE 
1804 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042540 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
RICHARDSON, LAURA NICOLE 
4923 SCOTT ROAD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ROBERTS, ANGELO 
4115 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE 
2406 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
RUIZ, JOSE LUIS 
6930 SAN SOUCI RD JACKSONVILLE, 32216 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE 
10234 WYATTS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWIFT, YEVONDA D 
8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON 
936 FORT WOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TITUS, WALTER TYRAINE 
705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 37203 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
---
TOWLE, REBECCA ANNE 
1804 DRY FORK VALLEY ROAD PHILADELPHIA, 37846 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE 
6331 GABLE RAOD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
UNDERWOOD, GEORGE TAYLOR 
3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WEBBER, KELLI ALISE 
10809 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANITA 
1701 OAK ST APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, JOHNNY 
2108 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063910 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
IMPROPER PASSING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN 
2909 WILLIAMSBURG LANE APT A REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT ( OVER 1000)
---
WRIGHT, ADAM FRANKLIN 
1527 KEEBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ZUBER, DELEXIUS LANESE JANAI 
4728 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

