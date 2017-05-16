 Tuesday, May 16, 2017 86.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Man Charged With Raping Woman Over Several Days, Strangling And Beating Her

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

A Brainerd woman said 27-year-old Dayton Ogletree showed up at her house on Thursday and raped her several times over the next few days. She said he also beat and strangled her.

Ogletree, who is from Hixson, was taken into custody on Monday by a SWAT Team after the woman jumped out of a first-story window to escape.

Her one-year-old son, who was still in the house, was found unharmed.

The woman said Ogletree was wearing an ankle bracelet because of a prior criminal charge.

She said he was armed with a mallet and made threats against her young son.

Police said she had strangle marks on her neck and bruises on her body. She was taken to the hospital.

Ogletree was charged with aggravated domestic assault, rape, two counts of kidnapping and reckless endangerment.


