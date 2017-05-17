Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERCROMBIE, PRISCILLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ARMSTRONG, TERRIANCE DELANE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ATKINSON, LOREN JABAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE AUSTIN, DERRICK R

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAKER, ACACIA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, MONTE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY CANEDO-SANCHEZ, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CANION, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DOSS, BRITTLEY SHAHAWN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FARMER, MARK TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/26/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FINNEY, DENISE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/12/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FREEMAN, DERICK RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ETOWAH COUNTY, AL) GARMANY, JACOB LAVAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 AUTO HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/17/1958

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIHUANA) HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARRIS, DARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HAYES, JOSEPH LEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/02/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENDRICKS, TESSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/11/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000 HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUMPHREY-TWITTY, TARIK DESEAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JACKSON, JUSTIN QUANTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIHUANA) KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LUTTRELL, BRADLEY M

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MENDOZA, SELENA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

MORRISON, JIMMY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/07/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOSLEY, MARSHALL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/13/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE MYERS, JAMIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIHUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NEISE, EVAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NOLAN, BRITTANY N

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 PATTERSON, TALAYA DAYSHONA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/16/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PILLOWS, DARRIUS D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE RAMSEY, LAUREN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAY, ANTOINE MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

REED, VALERIE LAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/15/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, RICKY M

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RODRIGUEZ-OSEGUERA, DORIAN ORIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROLLINS, AREYAL LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA SOLOFF, MARY KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SOUTHERN, KARLEY ELIAZBETH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TANNER, CORY A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT THOMAS, ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, PERRY NM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/03/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





