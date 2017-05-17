 Wednesday, May 17, 2017 69.4°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERCROMBIE, PRISCILLA LYNN 
2434 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ARMSTRONG, TERRIANCE DELANE 
2604 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ATKINSON, LOREN JABAR 
4300 EVERGREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
AUSTIN, DERRICK R 
5611 IOLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAKER, ACACIA LATRICE 
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREWER, MONTE LAMAR 
7630 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE 
610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CANEDO-SANCHEZ, JOSE 
9081 HICKORY GROVE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
CANION, REBECCA ANN 
769 WEST MANE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA 
4513 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CHUBB, GARY LYNOUNERA 
2211 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COX, DANNY LAMAR 
3202 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON 
9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793942 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DOSS, BRITTLEY SHAHAWN 
346 LAKEVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FARMER, MARK TAYLOR 
2106 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
FINNEY, DENISE LYNN 
610 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
---
FLYNN, KIMBERLY DENISE 
806 MCCANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE 
6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
FREEMAN, DERICK RAY 
631 TAFT AVENUE ATTALLA, 359543234 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ETOWAH COUNTY, AL)
---
GARMANY, JACOB LAVAR 
445 POLK AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 AUTO
---
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE 
1111 LAURELWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN 
9022 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIHUANA)
---
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN 
1703 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HAYES, JOSEPH LEN 
1903 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENDRICKS, TESSA ANN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA 
3740 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUMPHREY-TWITTY, TARIK DESEAN 
6229 PINE MARR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS 
9044 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACKSON, JUSTIN QUANTE 
905 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN 
1607 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY 
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIHUANA)
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUTTRELL, BRADLEY M 
10021 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MENDOZA, SELENA MICHELLE 
917 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MITCHELL, BRAXSTON TROYMAINE 
608 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRISON, JIMMY 
2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSLEY, MARSHALL DEWAYNE 
821 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
MYERS, JAMIE RAY 
10300 C HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIHUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NEISE, EVAN PHILIP 
3709 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
NOLAN, BRITTANY N 
128 REBA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 
5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
PATTERSON, TALAYA DAYSHONA 
4215 BELLVIEW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
PILLOWS, DARRIUS D 
1071 URBANE RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
RAMSEY, LAUREN ELIZABETH 
107 HALLS VALLEY ROAD TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
RAY, ANTOINE MARQUIS 
1609 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
REED, VALERIE LAVONNE 
10 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, RICKY M 
64 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RODRIGUEZ-OSEGUERA, DORIAN ORIE 
1028 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ROLLINS, AREYAL LATRICE 
1410 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN 
1047 LOVELADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
---
SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER 
4033 NORWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, ANTHONY LEE 
4115 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN 
3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
SMITH, ZINAH 
113 GOODSON AVE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SOLOFF, MARY KATHLEEN 
6915 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOUTHERN, KARLEY ELIAZBETH 
600 E INSKIP DR KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TANNER, CORY A 
720 BARKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
THOMAS, ISAAC 
2509 LATTA STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMAS, PERRY NM 
2526 6TH AVENUE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE 
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN 
8432 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

