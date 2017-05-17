Helicopter Used In Rescue Of Hiker Injured In Pocket Wilderness On Mowbray Mountain

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

A hiker, 18, was injured Wednesday afternoon, after falling 20 feet on Mowbray Mountain.

At 3 p.m., a 911 call reported a high fall at the Pocket Wilderness Trail on Mowbray Mountain. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower for rescue efforts. The Hamilton County Office of EMA, Dallas Bay VFD, Sequoyah VFD, and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services Rope Team responded.

According to fire officials, two hikers were walking along the Cumberland Trail when one of them slipped and fell 20 feet, landing on the ground in a sitting position. The other hiker called 911 and ran back to the entrance of the Pocket Wilderness to meet rescue personnel and pinpoint the injured hiker's location.

Hamilton County Office of EMA requested the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to assist in obtaining a helicopter from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The helicopter was requested to find the injured youth more quickly than crews would on foot.

At 5:07 p.m., THP reported to Command Post personnel they had spotted the injured person.

THP personnel hoisted the accident victim up on a rope system.

At 6 p.m., fire officials reported that the helicopter had landed at Montlake Golf Course and the youth was moved to an ambulance.



