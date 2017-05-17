 Thursday, May 18, 2017 75.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Helicopter Used In Rescue Of Hiker Injured In Pocket Wilderness On Mowbray Mountain

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
  • - photo by Joshua Blake

A hiker, 18, was injured Wednesday afternoon, after falling 20 feet on Mowbray Mountain.

At 3 p.m., a 911 call reported a high fall at the Pocket Wilderness Trail on Mowbray Mountain. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower for rescue efforts. The Hamilton County Office of EMA, Dallas Bay VFD, Sequoyah VFD, and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services Rope Team responded.

According to fire officials, two hikers were walking along the Cumberland Trail when one of them slipped and fell 20 feet, landing on the ground in a sitting position. The other hiker called 911 and ran back to the entrance of the Pocket Wilderness to meet rescue personnel and pinpoint the injured hiker's location.

Hamilton County Office of EMA requested the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to assist in obtaining a helicopter from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The helicopter was requested to find the injured youth more quickly than crews would on foot.

At 5:07 p.m., THP reported to Command Post personnel they had spotted the injured person. 

THP personnel hoisted the accident victim up on a rope system. 

At 6 p.m., fire officials reported that the helicopter had landed at Montlake Golf Course and the youth was moved to an ambulance. 


May 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 17, 2017

Alexander Welcomes Appointment Of Robert Mueller As Special Counsel In FBI Case

May 17, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN  1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Wednesday released the following statement on the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel:  “During his service as FBI Director for both ... (click for more)

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: BUREAU, ROBERT FRANKLIN W 60 M 0 1 GS 1629436 STALKING DAVIS, JEANNA DAWN W 41 F 0 1 GS 1654640 ... (click for more)


Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today Just Say ‘No!’

The Hamilton County School Board, elected by the citizens, has literally no choice but to defend those same citizens this afternoon when Candice McQueen, the state’s Commissioner of Education, is scheduled to appear here and try to sugarcoat the hostile takeover of five of our low-performing public schools. Our message should be a resounding “no” to both “options” she will offer ... (click for more)

Sports

Region 3-3A Roundup: Owls Pound Mustangs 14-3 For Baseball Title

Ooltewah’s baseball team found a long-lost friend Wednesday. A potent offense. The Owls punished rival Walker Valley in a mercy-ruled, five-inning blowout and routed the Mustangs 14-3, at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field before a large crowd to win the Region 3-3A tournament championship for the first time since 2006. “We’ve been working hard on our offense and tonight we put ... (click for more)

Parrott Pitches Central To Fourth Straight Region Title

Central senior Brooke Parrott had her usual outstanding pitching performance in the Region 3-AA final Wednesday evening at Central. Parrott held the hard-hitting Sweetwater Lady Wildcats to just three hits as her Lady Purple Pounder teammates posted a 3-0 victory to earn another home game. With the win, Central improves to 27-9 overall with its fourth straight region title.  ... (click for more)


