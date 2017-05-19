Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, May 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR

1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BAKER, JESSICA FAYE

826 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS.

OF METH )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF XANAX)---BALDEH, MORE MUSA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE775 41ST STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BLACKWELL, PAIGE D3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE201 EADS STREET APT 528 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COX, ROBERT WAYNE4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 1018 CHATTANOOGA, 374162236Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DIACON, THERESA RENEE2221 E 26TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DUNN, ADRIAN LEE306 MISSIONARY AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/---FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE105 CROSS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FURMON, WILLIAM ALBREN1046 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALE, CHERYL LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMARE2813 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061560Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARPER, TIMOTHY JAMES444 WASHINGTON STREET WALLA WALLA, 993623251Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARRIS, LAMARCUS DWIGHT2807 GLEN DERRY DR JACKSON, 39212Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)---HOLLOWAY, DERRICK LEBRON1710 MONTEREY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HUCKABY, COREY TYLER312 CENTRAL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUGHES, THOMAS LEBRON8901 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER128 A CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, BRANDI NICHOLE1514 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT3642 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, GUS C1639 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434902Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, ROBERT ONEAL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, GEVA MICHELLE300 FLATBUSH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ4237 KAYLOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LITTLE, LISA DIANE2906 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MARSHALL, DANGELO TYRONE3101 E 26TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MARTIN, MERRLE KENYATA3107 E 43RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, RODDARIUS L1009 S WILOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, BELINDA GAIL936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT W234 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MOORE, ANGIE LOUISE916 MASTERSON AVE APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS227 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE1234 CYPRUS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---PITTS, MATTHEW ROBERT1635 NORTH CHESTER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REYNOSO-MORALE, OSCAR4102 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATION---RICKS, JACKIE LEE140 AIRPORT HILL RD BENTON, 37301Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER 500THEFT OVER 500---SADDLER, NICHOLAS D1445 DEXTERLAKE DRIVE CORDOVA, 38016Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN7304 RIDGE OAK LANE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER $1000---SLADE, BRIANA REBECCA5713 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, LAWRENCE619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE954 WHEELER RD. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---TAYLOR, MARY D981 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITSFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITSFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITSFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS---TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TRIMBLE, ALFONZO DUJUAN4427 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374062703Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---TUCKER, TOMEKA MARIA1306 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WALLER, YVONNE MICHELE1 WOODRIDGE LANE APT 2C FAIRFIELD, 45014Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOODBURN, JON GILES203 VALLEY VIEW DR #14 CHATANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAKER, JESSICA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF METH )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF XANAX) BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACKWELL, PAIGE D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, ROBERT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DIACON, THERESA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DUNN, ADRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FURMON, WILLIAM ALBREN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARPER, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARRIS, LAMARCUS DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) HUCKABY, COREY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHES, THOMAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, GUS C

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, ROBERT ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/11/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, GEVA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LITTLE, LISA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARTIN, MERRLE KENYATA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, BELINDA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MOORE, ANGIE LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)





PITTS, MATTHEW ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REYNOSO-MORALE, OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION RICKS, JACKIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 500

THEFT OVER 500 SADDLER, NICHOLAS D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1000 SLADE, BRIANA REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/14/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TAYLOR, MARY D

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS