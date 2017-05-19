Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BAKER, JESSICA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF METH )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF XANAX)
|
|BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKWELL, PAIGE D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DIACON, THERESA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DUNN, ADRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
|
|FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FURMON, WILLIAM ALBREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARPER, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, LAMARCUS DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
|
|HUCKABY, COREY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, GUS C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, GEVA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LITTLE, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MARTIN, MERRLE KENYATA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, BELINDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MOORE, ANGIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|PITTS, MATTHEW ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOSO-MORALE, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|RICKS, JACKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 500
- THEFT OVER 500
|
|SADDLER, NICHOLAS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- THEFT UNDER $1000
|
|SLADE, BRIANA REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/14/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, MARY D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
|
|TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|TRIMBLE, ALFONZO DUJUAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TUCKER, TOMEKA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALLER, YVONNE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOODBURN, JON GILES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/13/1963
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|