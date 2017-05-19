 Friday, May 19, 2017 70.2°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, May 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR 
1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BAKER, JESSICA FAYE 
826 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS.

OF METH )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF XANAX)
---
BALDEH, MORE MUSA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE 
775 41ST STREET CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 
2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLACKWELL, PAIGE D 
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD 
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE 
201 EADS STREET APT 528 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COX, ROBERT WAYNE 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 1018 CHATTANOOGA, 374162236 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DIACON, THERESA RENEE 
2221 E 26TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DUNN, ADRIAN LEE 
306 MISSIONARY AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
---
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE 
105 CROSS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FURMON, WILLIAM ALBREN 
1046 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALE, CHERYL LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMARE 
2813 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061560 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARPER, TIMOTHY JAMES 
444 WASHINGTON STREET WALLA WALLA, 993623251 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARRIS, LAMARCUS DWIGHT 
2807 GLEN DERRY DR JACKSON, 39212 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
HOLLOWAY, DERRICK LEBRON 
1710 MONTEREY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HUCKABY, COREY TYLER 
312 CENTRAL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, THOMAS LEBRON 
8901 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER 
128 A CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, BRANDI NICHOLE 
1514 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT 
3642 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, GUS C 
1639 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434902 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE 
300 FLATBUSH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ 
4237 KAYLOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LITTLE, LISA DIANE 
2906 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MARSHALL, DANGELO TYRONE 
3101 E 26TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MARTIN, MERRLE KENYATA 
3107 E 43RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, RODDARIUS L 
1009 S WILOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE 
9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, BELINDA GAIL 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT W234 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MOORE, ANGIE LOUISE 
916 MASTERSON AVE APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS 
227 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE 
1234 CYPRUS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
PITTS, MATTHEW ROBERT 
1635 NORTH CHESTER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOSO-MORALE, OSCAR 
4102 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
RICKS, JACKIE LEE 
140 AIRPORT HILL RD BENTON, 37301 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 500
THEFT OVER 500
---
SADDLER, NICHOLAS D 
1445 DEXTERLAKE DRIVE CORDOVA, 38016 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
7304 RIDGE OAK LANE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
SLADE, BRIANA REBECCA 
5713 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, LAWRENCE 
619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE 
954 WHEELER RD. DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT 
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TAYLOR, MARY D 
981 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE 
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TRIMBLE, ALFONZO DUJUAN 
4427 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374062703 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
TUCKER, TOMEKA MARIA 
1306 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
WALLER, YVONNE MICHELE 
1 WOODRIDGE LANE APT 2C FAIRFIELD, 45014 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WOODBURN, JON GILES 
203 VALLEY VIEW DR #14 CHATANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAKER, JESSICA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF METH )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF XANAX)
BENNETT, STEPHANIE JANETTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKWELL, PAIGE D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DIACON, THERESA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUNN, ADRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FURMON, WILLIAM ALBREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARPER, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, LAMARCUS DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
HUCKABY, COREY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, GUS C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LITTLE, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARTIN, MERRLE KENYATA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, BELINDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MOORE, ANGIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, ASHLEY TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)


PITTS, MATTHEW ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REYNOSO-MORALE, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
RICKS, JACKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 500
  • THEFT OVER 500
SADDLER, NICHOLAS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
SLADE, BRIANA REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/14/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, MARY D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TRIMBLE, ALFONZO DUJUAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TUCKER, TOMEKA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WALLER, YVONNE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODBURN, JON GILES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/13/1963
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


May 19, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 18, 2017

Buster Garrison, 84, Arrested After Firing Shots And Barricading Himself In Home

May 18, 2017

Police Blotter: 2 Men In Spat Over Spot At Volkswagen Lot; Strange Man Locks Himself In Circle K Bathroom; Chris And Brandy Go For Long Test Drive


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR  1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Buster Verdin Garrison, 84, was arrested on Thursday, after firing shots then barricading himself in a home.   Chattanooga Police responded Thursday afternoon to a disorder call at ... (click for more)

Police said several women helped themselves to items at Stein Mart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, before leaving without paying. The operations manager said four black females who appeared to be in about ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR  1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BAKER, JESSICA FAYE  826 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, ... (click for more)

Buster Garrison, 84, Arrested After Firing Shots And Barricading Himself In Home

Buster Verdin Garrison, 84, was arrested on Thursday, after firing shots then barricading himself in a home.   Chattanooga Police responded Thursday afternoon to a disorder call at 4300 Arbor Lane.   Officers were initially dispatched to a disorder call, and upon arrival they heard shots fired from inside the residence. The victim left the residence unharmed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Do We Stop This?

Candice McQueen, who left absolutely no doubt she has already placed five of Hamilton County’s inner-city schools under “state intervention,” came across like a case of terminal disease at a called workshop meeting of the School Board on Thursday night. The Commissioner of Education, who was evermore at her despicable worst, threatened everyone within the range of her voice as she ... (click for more)

Sports

Homer-Happy GPS Hammers Harpeth Hall

It didn't take long for the GPS softball team to punch its ticket to next week's Spring Fling state softball tournament on Thursday morning. Needing just three innings -- it took a total of 55 minutes from the first pitch until the last -- the Bruisers improved to 20-6 with the 16-0 romp over the Harpeth Hall Honey Bears. GPS recorded 10 hits on the day and three of them were ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Consecutive Region Soccer Title

With under nine minutes remaining in the Region 3-A/AA soccer championship match and Boyd-Buchanan clinging to a one-goal lead over Loudon, sophomore Hayes Wood delivered the strike that helped secure a fourth-consecutive title for the Bucs’ seniors. After a yellow card on the Loudon keeper, Wood’s free kick from just outside the box found the back of the net and sent ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors