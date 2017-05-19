Reductions, Layoffs Planned By Norfolk Southern At The Debutts Railroad Yard

Friday, May 19, 2017

The scope of operations is being cut almost in half at the Chattanooga Railroad yard located east of Amnicola Highway.

The Debutts Yard will be going from 71 yard men down to 30, railroad personnel said they were told.

There will be a reduction of 58.75 percent of the workforce, employees said.

Town hall meetings have been set by Norfolk Southern Railroad to explain the reductions.

Operations and labor relations officers will be on hand to answer questions regarding benefits, transfer options and other issues.

Meetings will be on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel on Carter Street by the Convention Center.