 Friday, May 19, 2017 76.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Reductions, Layoffs Planned By Norfolk Southern At The Debutts Railroad Yard

Friday, May 19, 2017

The scope of operations is being cut almost in half at the Chattanooga Railroad yard located east of Amnicola Highway.

The Debutts Yard will be going from 71 yard men down to 30, railroad personnel said they were told.

There will be a reduction of 58.75 percent of the workforce, employees said.

Town hall meetings have been set by Norfolk Southern Railroad to explain the reductions.

Operations and labor relations officers will be on hand to answer questions regarding benefits, transfer options and other issues.

Meetings will be on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel on Carter Street by the Convention Center.

 

 


May 19, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., General Fund Spending To Rise From $1.169 Million To $1.242 Million

May 19, 2017

Soddy Daisy Finalizing Upcoming Budget

May 19, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Preparing for the upcoming fiscal year, Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett on Thursday night discussed the allocations of the city’s budget.  He said there are five funds that the ... (click for more)

At the end of the fiscal year, the Soddy Daisy Commission has approved amendments to the fiscal year 2016-2017 budget, which will appropriate funds for unexpected expenses that took place during ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARMSTRONG, DARRELL LAMAR  1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Lookout Mountain, Ga., General Fund Spending To Rise From $1.169 Million To $1.242 Million

Preparing for the upcoming fiscal year, Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett on Thursday night discussed the allocations of the city’s budget.  He said there are five funds that the city has under the laws of Georgia.  The first fund is the city’s general fund in which they oversee general operations and administration.  For the 2016/2017 fiscal year, Mayor ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Finalizing Upcoming Budget

At the end of the fiscal year, the Soddy Daisy Commission has approved amendments to the fiscal year 2016-2017 budget, which will appropriate funds for unexpected expenses that took place during the year and that were not in the budget. The amendments adopted at the commission meeting Thursday night, included items such as a loan for the Big Soddy Gulf property that has now been ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Do We Stop This?

Candice McQueen, who left absolutely no doubt she has already placed five of Hamilton County’s inner-city schools under “state intervention,” came across like a case of terminal disease at a called workshop meeting of the School Board on Thursday night. The Commissioner of Education, who was evermore at her despicable worst, threatened everyone within the range of her voice as she ... (click for more)

Sports

Homer-Happy GPS Hammers Harpeth Hall

It didn't take long for the GPS softball team to punch its ticket to next week's Spring Fling state softball tournament on Thursday morning. Needing just three innings -- it took a total of 55 minutes from the first pitch until the last -- the Bruisers improved to 20-6 with the 16-0 romp over the Harpeth Hall Honey Bears. GPS recorded 10 hits on the day and three of them were ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Consecutive Region Soccer Title

With under nine minutes remaining in the Region 3-A/AA soccer championship match and Boyd-Buchanan clinging to a one-goal lead over Loudon, sophomore Hayes Wood delivered the strike that helped secure a fourth-consecutive title for the Bucs’ seniors. After a yellow card on the Loudon keeper, Wood’s free kick from just outside the box found the back of the net and sent ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors