 Tuesday, May 2, 2017 78.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Corker Gives Opening Statement At Hearing On Nomination Of Terry Branstad To Be U.S. Ambassador To China

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday made the following remarks at a hearing on the nomination of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to serve as U.S. ambassador to China.

“Governor Branstad, it is a pleasure to welcome you here today as our nominee to be the next ambassador to China.

“I am glad to see members of your family here today as well. I wish you all the best as you embark on this exciting new adventure.

“Beijing is not Des Moines, but I know that your relationship with President Xi spans decades, and I’m confident that you fully understand the breadth and depth of the challenges awaiting you in China.

“When we met in my office, I appreciated your honesty and candor about managing the complexities in relations with China, and I look forward to expanding on that conversation here today.  

“As I have said previously, the U.S.-China relationship is one of the most consequential relationships for U.S. national interests.

“The nature of relations between Washington and Beijing will have a profound impact on the security, prosperity and stability in the region for the coming years.

“You will have a unique opportunity to help shape that relationship and move it in a direction that is beneficial for both countries.

“But it certainly will be a difficult task, as U.S. relations with China have been trending in the wrong direction for several years.

“China’s militarization of the South China Sea, cyber theft of intellectual property – which, again, I was at a meeting last night on this very topic. It’s just out right theft. Out right theft. And it’s something that has to end. The discriminatory trade and investment practices, in addition, are just a few of the areas of rising tension in the relationship between the United States and [China].

“We can no longer afford to simply manage our differences with China as Beijing continues to challenge U.S. power and disregard international norms.  

“However, we should always seek cooperation in areas where we can work together, including reducing the threat posed by North Korea.

“I also believe that we must be clear-eyed about China’s long-term goals, which are not necessarily aligned with U.S. national interests.

“Short-term gains should not come at the expense of long-term U.S. national interests, values, rule of law, international norms and our alliance commitments, which we have many in the region. 

“We must be direct and willing to use our leverage when China challenges U.S. political, security and economic interests.

“Governor Branstad, I look forward to hearing from you about your vision for relations with China and plans to serve as an effective advocate for U.S. national interests.

“Again, thank you for being here.”


May 2, 2017

Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In Knoxville Meth Sting

May 2, 2017

Police Say Spangler Pawned Stolen Items Within 90 Minutes Of Burglaries

May 2, 2017

Corker Gives Opening Statement At Hearing On Nomination Of Terry Branstad To Be U.S. Ambassador To China


A federal grand jury in Knoxville has returned a seven-count drug indictment against 17 individuals, including a Chattanooga man.   Those charged in the distribution of methamphetamine ... (click for more)

Police say Eric Spangler pawned items taken in two local burglaries within 90 minutes of each break-in. Spangler, 24, of 7112 Shepherd View Circle, is charged with two aggravated burglaries. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday made the following  remarks at a  hearing on the nomination of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to serve as U.S. ambassador to China . “Governor Branstad, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In Knoxville Meth Sting

A federal grand jury in Knoxville has returned a seven-count drug indictment against 17 individuals, including a Chattanooga man.   Those charged in the distribution of methamphetamine were:   Keith L. Bird, a.k.a. “Dirty Bird,” 37, of Friendsville, Tennessee; Daniel Hixon, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; James Haynes, a.k.a.“Haun,” 28, ... (click for more)

Police Say Spangler Pawned Stolen Items Within 90 Minutes Of Burglaries

Police say Eric Spangler pawned items taken in two local burglaries within 90 minutes of each break-in. Spangler, 24, of 7112 Shepherd View Circle, is charged with two aggravated burglaries. On Aug. 8, 2016, a burglary was reported on Laurelton Creek Lane. Someone entered a garage and stole a yellow Kracher pressure washer with a Honda engine worth $337. On Aug. 16, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shutting Down The Westside Shop Is Reckless Justice

Mr. Pinkston: Your order to shut down The Westside Shop is not justice served. It is reckless justice. According to the teachings of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad, the Eternal Leader of the Nation of Islam, justice is a principle of fair dealing. The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, His National Representative, teaches me that there are times when justice has to be tempered ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 1967: What I Remember

It was no more than a postcard, printed on red paper, and probably posted “third class” back then. But it was the most ominous, horrifying document you could ever imagine. It said your “number” had been called and to put your affairs in order – you had been drafted. This was at the beginning of the most intense fighting in the Viet Nam war (forget “conflict,” friends were killed) ... (click for more)

Sports

Boseman, Raschke Power Lady Owls Past Lady 'Canes 11-0

(Story will be updated) Ooltewah turned the tables on rival East Hamilton on Tuesday. Kayla Boseman threw a one-hit shutout and belted a home run in a seven-run third inning and the Lady Owls routed the Lady Hurricanes 11-0 and claimed the 2017 District 5-3A softball regular-season championship and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that begins Friday ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday At Walker Valley

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors