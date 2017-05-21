 Sunday, May 21, 2017 69.6°F   rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRUTCHER, BRITTANY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARRETT, CARTEREYOS MARKACE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
GREENE, LAURA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HARDEN, CLARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGDON, ROBERT TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
HORTON, CALVERT TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/08/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/09/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, TROY RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
KELLER, MARK SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKIBBEN, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MILLER, BOOKER TALIAFERRO
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 05/10/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLER, TANNER KORY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PATTON, TONI LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, CARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STATEN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/30/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STYLES, APRIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WOODS, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer. The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, including building, plumbing, gas, residential, electrical, mechanical, energy and property maintenance. Officials said earlier that fines up to $500 per day could be levied. City Court ... (click for more)

