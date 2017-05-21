Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/08/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRUTCHER, BRITTANY LASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/26/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GARRETT, CARTEREYOS MARKACE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU GREENE, LAURA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/15/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 HARDEN, CLARA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGDON, ROBERT TYLER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 HORTON, CALVERT TRAMMELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/08/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/09/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, TROY RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS KELLER, MARK SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCKIBBEN, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MILLER, BOOKER TALIAFERRO

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 05/10/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MILLER, TANNER KORY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PATTON, TONI LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, CARVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STATEN, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 12/30/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STYLES, APRIL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND WALKER, TAVARES RAMON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)