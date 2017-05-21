Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN
4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL
5424 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CRUTCHER, BRITTANY LASHAUN
31 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE
2314 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR
702 WEST HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GARRETT, CARTEREYOS MARKACE
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
---
GREENE, LAURA MICHELLE
469 CLIFT ROAD 17 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HARDEN, CLARA RENEE
1409 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGDON, ROBERT TYLER
3113 ELMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, JAMES MATTHEW
1020 SHADY FORK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HILL, JORDAN COLE
297 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
7716 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
HORTON, CALVERT TRAMMELL
500 PHEONIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD
2500 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD
4513 Rogers Rd Chattanooga, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, TROY RAY
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
JULIUS, STEVEN M
8330 NORTH 19TH AVE PHEONIX, 85022
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KELLER, MARK SHANNON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCKIBBEN, JOHNNY
4744 DEANNA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MILLER, BOOKER TALIAFERRO
2212 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MILLER, TANNER KORY
13911 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD
2401 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063532
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
1234 CYPRUS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PATTON, TONI LOUISE
288 S OAKSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
9620 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PERRY, CARVIN EUGENE
1509 N. CHESTER RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
1713 LAHUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE
1329 DEANNA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO
317 CELIO AVE CHATTANOOFA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STATEN, GARY LEE
5301 OLD HIXSON PIKE Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STYLES, APRIL
3301 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
112 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WEST, JAMIE LEE
906 FAIRWAY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WHITE, HERMAN LEBRON
10405 COLLINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WOODS, JEREMY LEE
418 THOMPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD
135 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
Here are the mug shots:
|CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
|
|CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRUTCHER, BRITTANY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GARRETT, CARTEREYOS MARKACE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
|
|GREENE, LAURA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|HARDEN, CLARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIGDON, ROBERT TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|HORTON, CALVERT TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/08/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/09/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TROY RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
|
|KELLER, MARK SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCKIBBEN, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MILLER, BOOKER TALIAFERRO
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 05/10/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, TANNER KORY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PATTON, TONI LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PERRY, CARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PRITCHETT, JACKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STATEN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/30/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STYLES, APRIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WOODS, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|