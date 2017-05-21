Multi-Vehicle Accident On 1-75 Sends 3 To The Hospital Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:38 East Ridge Fire, Puckett EMS and East Ridge Police received a call on I-75 southbound at the Spring Creek bridge, of a vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries.

Upon arrival, officials found two tractor-trailers and five cars that were involved. One pedestrian was struck as he exited his vehicle and was thrown over the guard rail. A total of three patients were transported to local hospitals with one in possible critical condition.

A clean-up company was called due to the amount of diesel spilled. The southbound lanes were closed for about an hour before one lane was opened to allow traffic to flow.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene to work the crash.