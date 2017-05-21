 Sunday, May 21, 2017 83.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Multi-Vehicle Accident On 1-75 Sends 3 To The Hospital Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:38 East Ridge Fire, Puckett EMS and East Ridge Police received a call on I-75 southbound at the Spring Creek bridge, of a vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries.

Upon arrival, officials found two tractor-trailers and five cars that were involved. One pedestrian was struck as he exited his vehicle and was thrown over the guard rail. A total of three patients were transported to local hospitals with one in possible critical condition.

A clean-up company was called due to the amount of diesel spilled. The southbound lanes were closed for about an hour before one lane was opened to allow traffic to flow.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene to work the crash.


May 21, 2017

Greer To Get New Trial In 2010 Murder, Robbery Based On Jury Instruction Relating To Separate Robbery

May 21, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 20, 2017

Man Sought In Armed Robbery At Star Plus Food Mart Saturday Afternoon


The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the2013  conviction of Dominique Greer for the felony murder and especially aggravated robbery of Darrian Moore. The appeals ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN  4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Investigators with the Violent Crime Bureau are seeking the public's help with identifying a suspect involved in the robbery of a business Saturday afternoon.   The suspect entered ... (click for more)


Opinion

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I Am Not A Monkey!’

There is a famous story that has been used for years to illustrate human behavior, artificial intelligence, and all kinds of mankind’s other faults. As a matter of fact, if you Google an entry of “Monkeys and Bananas story,” you’ll get 418,000 results in .072 seconds.  One story claims “The Parable of Five Monkeys” originated in a research paper by G.R. Stevenson in 1967 but ... (click for more)

Sports

State Softball, Baseball Matchups Are Mostly Set

The opening 2017 state tournament baseball and softball matchups involving local high school teams have been finalized. The next-to-last pairing came Sunday morning when Ooltewah (32-8) drew Dyer County (19-15) for a Tuesday game with a 4 p.m. (CT) start on Field 1 at the Starplex softball complex in Murfreesboro. Ooltewah, which lost to Soddy-Daisy in the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

Silverdale Baseball Falls To Gordonsville, 10-1

Saturday was one of those days that folks from Silverdale Baptist Academy might like to erase from their memory banks. Both the Silverdale softball and baseball teams had outstanding seasons, but both came to a screeching halt in the sectional round of the TSSAA playoffs. It all began with a softball trip to Goodpasture and ended with a home baseball game against Gordonsville. ... (click for more)


