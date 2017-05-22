Chattanooga Drug Dealer Gets 80-Month Federal Sentence

Monday, May 22, 2017

A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On Feb., 28, 2016, while on patrol in the 3700 block of Dodds Avenue, a city police officer observed a white Chrysler Concord traveling north on Dodds Avenue. Upon catching up to the vehicle in the area of 13th Avenue, the officer observed the vehicle to have an expired temporary tag.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, Nash, attempted to exit the driver’s side of the vehicle. When asked for his license, he said he did not have his license on him. The defendant then told the officer his name. A database check of the defendant’s license status revealed that his license was revoked.

During the encounter, officers smelled marijuana in the defendant’s vehicle. A CPD K-9 unit was requested and alerted on the vehicle. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s vehicle because he had locked the vehicle and hidden the keys to it.

During the search of the vehicle, officers recovered a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun with a magazine in the firearm loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition, $20 cash, crack cocaine packaged in individual baggies, marijuana and a digital scale.

Nash was previously convicted of possession of marijuana for resale and possession of cocaine for resale.