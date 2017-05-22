Green Arrested After Man Renovating Home Finds Him Inside

Monday, May 22, 2017

A man renovating a house on Harrison Pike said he arrived to find a man inside who was carrying out items.

William Hubert Green, 51, of 111 Sunnyside Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary.

The incident happened Feb. 8 and Green was picked up on Saturday.

The man renovating the house said when he arrived at the residence he saw a black Ford Explorer in his driveway. He noticed a five-gallon bucket of tools along with two ladder jacks that belonged to him were in the back seat of the Explorer.

He removed the tools and went to the back door.

He heard a noise inside after finding that the door had been forced open.

The owner said he returned to the front door and saw a black male coming out carrying a bag full of miscellaneous power tools and hand tools.

When he asked him what he was doing, the man said the house was vacant "and I'm just cleaning it out."

The man took the tools back inside after being told they belonged to the man. Before he did so, he wiped the door off to get rid of fingerprints.

He then fled the scene.

An officer traced the vehicle to Green. The owner was shown a photo of Green and identified him as the intruder "without hesitation."