Female Killed By Falling Tree Near Hunter Road

Monday, May 22, 2017

A female was killed by a falling tree in Ooltewah late Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Landlock Drive near Micasa Lane.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notification can be made to the victim’s next-of-kin.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

EPB officials said the combination of last year's drought and this year's rains have caused numerous trees to fall, especially large oaks.

In a normal year, about oaks would fall. This year there have been around 500.