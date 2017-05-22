 Monday, May 22, 2017 75.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Female Killed By Falling Tree Near Hunter Road

Monday, May 22, 2017

A female was killed by a falling tree in Ooltewah late Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Landlock Drive near Micasa Lane.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notification can be made to the victim’s next-of-kin.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

EPB officials said the combination of last year's drought and this year's rains have caused numerous trees to fall, especially large oaks.

In a normal year, about oaks would fall. This year there have been around 500.


May 22, 2017

Green Arrested After Man Renovating Home Finds Him Inside

May 22, 2017

Crist Arrested For Pressuring Young Trio To Buy His Book

May 22, 2017

Dews Pleads Guilty To Selling Crack Cocaine In Chattanooga


A man renovating a house on Harrison Pike said he arrived to find a man inside who was carrying out items. William Hubert Green, 51, of 111 Sunnyside Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary. ... (click for more)

A Patten Towers resident has been charged with aggressive panhandling after three people said he kept after them to buy his book. Taken into custody on Saturday was Mitchell Scott Crist, 53. ... (click for more)

Rickey Louis "Uncle Rickey" Dews pleaded guilty on Monday to his part in a Chattanooga cocaine ring. Dews is set to be sentenced on Aug. 28 by Judge Sandy Mattice. The agreed term is 54 months. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Green Arrested After Man Renovating Home Finds Him Inside

A man renovating a house on Harrison Pike said he arrived to find a man inside who was carrying out items. William Hubert Green, 51, of 111 Sunnyside Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary. The incident happened Feb. 8 and Green was picked up on Saturday. The man renovating the house said when he arrived at the residence he saw a black Ford Explorer in his driveway. ... (click for more)

Crist Arrested For Pressuring Young Trio To Buy His Book

A Patten Towers resident has been charged with aggressive panhandling after three people said he kept after them to buy his book. Taken into custody on Saturday was Mitchell Scott Crist, 53. The paperbook book is a collection of some of his sayings and thoughts. An 18-year-old said he was with a younger female and her much-younger brother when they were approached by Crist ... (click for more)

Opinion

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DeVos Changes Everything

I believe that from every point on my moral compass the state’s hijacking of five public schools in Hamilton County is wrong. I also believe I can argue with success from any direction on my compass against any of the proposals or terms that Commissioner Candice McQueen just threatened to impose on the county’s Department of Education. But today let’s go to ‘True North’ on my compass ... (click for more)

Sports

State Softball, Baseball Matchups Set

The opening 2017 state tournament baseball and softball matchups involving local high school teams have been finalized. The next-to-last pairing came Sunday morning when Ooltewah (32-8) drew Dyer County (19-15) for a Tuesday game with a 4 p.m. (CT) start on Field 1 at the Starplex softball complex in Murfreesboro. Ooltewah, which lost to Soddy-Daisy in the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors