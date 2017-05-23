Woman Found In Trunk Of Wrecked Car In Hixson Had Been Shot Multiple Times

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Joshua Mincy, 25. He was also charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm (convicted felon), possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, abuse of corpse, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Detective Darrell Slaughter said he just got the autopsy report on 47-year-old Tammy Hall, and he believes the report found four bullet wounds.

Another projectile was found under her body in the trunk.

Mincy wrecked the vehicle he was driving on Hixson Pike and Norcross Road. The vehicle was totaled, but he suffered only minor injuries.

Chattanooga Police said Mincy tried to flee, but was taken into custody about 100-200 yards from the wreck. A Bersa .38 caliber firearm was found in a creek bed not far from the wrecked vehicle.

A number of people at the scenie identified Mincy as the driver of the wrecked vehicle. A number of witnesses noted his large number of tattoos.

Fire personnel noticed blood on the rear bumper and then discovered the body of Ms. Hall in the trunk of the crashed vehicle.

Detective Slaughter said he interviewed Mincy twice in which he gave rambling, disjointed accounts. He said he never said he killed Ms. Hall, but at one point he acknowledged that he knew she was in the trunk of the car.

He said initially it appeared he was on some stimulant. He said Mincy said he had not slept in several days.

Mincy told the detective he is the leader of the Vice Lords gang in Tennessee.

The detective said he has also interviewed John Hall, the victim's husband, about the case. Attorney Bill Speek asked if a gun residue test had been taken on him, and the detective said he did not know of one.