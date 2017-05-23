HCDE Announces New Administrative Appointments

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments.

“Strong school leadership is essential to student success. Great school leaders are the key to ensuring there is an excellent teacher in every classroom. We are confident that these principals will provide outstanding leadership in their new placements,“ said Dr. Kelly.



Chief Academic Officer Jill Levine added, “Our new principal selection process helped us to find the best possible leaders for three schools, and our central office team is ready to work alongside these leaders and support them as they create positive change for students and teachers.”



The following is a list of new appointments:



Principals:



Clifton Hills Elementary – Lindsay Starnes: Lindsay Starnes began her teaching career in Hamilton County at Clifton Hills Elementary School in 2004. She moved to Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy in 2007 as an instructional coach and has been the assistant principal there for four years. During her tenure in Hamilton County, she has participated in Leadership Fellows, Principal Leadership Academy, and is currently a fellow in the Governor's Academy for School Leaders.



Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy – Dr. Megan Bray: Megan S. Bray is excited to be named the new principal of Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy. She brings 24 years of experience in education, serving as the assistant principal at Red Bank Elementary for the past five years. She looks forward to becoming a part of the Calvin Donaldson community.



Thrasher Elementary – Jeff Paulson: Jeff Paulson has worked at Thrasher Elementary School for the past sixteen years. During this time he was a teacher, a literacy coach, and assistant principal. He had the honor of being chosen for Leadership Fellows and the Principal Leadership Academy. He is thrilled and honored to serve HCDE as the principal at Thrasher Elementary.

