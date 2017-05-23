HCDE Announces New Administrative Appointments

 Tuesday, May 23, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments.

“Strong school leadership is essential to student success. Great school leaders are the key to ensuring there is an excellent teacher in every classroom.  We are confident that these principals will provide outstanding leadership in their new placements,“ said Dr. Kelly.

Chief Academic Officer Jill Levine added, “Our new principal selection process helped us to find the best possible leaders for three schools, and our central office team is ready to work alongside these leaders and support them as they create positive change for students and teachers.”

The following is a list of new appointments:

Principals:

Clifton Hills Elementary – Lindsay Starnes:  Lindsay Starnes began her teaching career in Hamilton County at Clifton Hills Elementary School in 2004. She moved to Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy in 2007 as an instructional coach and has been the assistant principal there for four years.  During her tenure in Hamilton County, she has participated in Leadership Fellows, Principal Leadership Academy, and is currently a fellow in the Governor's Academy for School Leaders.

Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy – Dr. Megan Bray: Megan S. Bray is excited to be named the new principal of Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy. She brings 24 years of experience in education, serving as the assistant principal at Red Bank Elementary for the past five years. She looks forward to becoming a part of the Calvin Donaldson community.

Thrasher Elementary – Jeff Paulson: Jeff Paulson has worked at Thrasher Elementary School for the past sixteen years. During this time he was a teacher, a literacy coach, and assistant principal.  He had the honor of being chosen for Leadership Fellows and the Principal Leadership Academy.  He is thrilled and honored to serve HCDE as the principal at Thrasher Elementary.


Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

Dalton Fire Department Names Ricky Busby New Deputy Chief


Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall ... (click for more)

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted  Tuesday  morning to confirm the promotion of a new second-in-command for the Dalton Fire Department. Deputy Chief Ricky Busby was confirmed ... (click for more)


Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall meetings will take place on Monday, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 North Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The program ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Public Defender And The Mental Health Court

I am holding in my hand a list of the names of 50 very real people who cost the taxpayers of Hamilton County a combined $3,037.090 in incarceration charges before July 2015. These people live in our county and I dare say it is not completely their fault that they were put in the county jail. Each has a professionally-diagnosed mental illness and today, most regretfully, the County ... (click for more)

Sports

Lennex Walker Wins A-AA State Pentathlon

MURFREESBORO -- The final Spring Fling is off to a roaring start for CSAS senior Lennex Walker. The most decorated track and field athlete ever for the Lady Patriots, Walker got the ball rolling with a victory in the Class A-AA Pentahlon at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium Monday afternoon by winning three of the five events and finishing first with 3,306 points. Unicoi ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


