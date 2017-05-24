Cleveland Resident Charged With Tax Evasion

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of William Barry White on four counts of tax evasion. White, 41, surrendered to a Revenue special agent on Tuesday at the McMinn County Justice Center. Bond was set at $5,000.

The McMinn County Grand Jury indicted White on four felony counts of use tax evasion when he fraudulently registered two aircraft with the Tennessee Department of Revenue and two automobiles at the McMinn County Clerk’s office.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the Department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, White could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count.

The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Stephen Crump’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).



