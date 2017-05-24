 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 72.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Shot In Home Invasion Early Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A man was shot in a home invasion early Wednesday morning.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on the 6000 block of Arlena Circle at 4:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police located the victim, Edward Greatheart, 41, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Mr.
Greatheart was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital by HCEMS. Police were able to discover that the suspect entered the residence with a firearm and demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused to give into the suspect's demands, he was physically struck and then shot by the suspect.
 
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CAGLEY, DEREK W 39 M 0 1 GS 1648798 POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO CAGLEY, DEREK W 39 M 0 2 GS 1648795 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY JOHNSON, DAVID B 52 M 0 1 GS 1659729 DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCLIN, SHANNON KELLY W 42 F 0 1 GS 1642772 IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ... (click for more)

