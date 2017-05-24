Man Shot In Home Invasion Early Wednesday Morning

A man was shot in a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on the 6000 block of Arlena Circle at 4:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police located the victim, Edward Greatheart, 41, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Mr.Greatheart was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital by HCEMS. Police were able to discover that the suspect entered the residence with a firearm and demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused to give into the suspect's demands, he was physically struck and then shot by the suspect.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all leads.