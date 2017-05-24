IMPROVE Act Provides $46,417,859 In Transportation Infrastructure Projects In Marion County

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said Wednesday that the IMPROVE Act will bring over $46 million in road projects to Marion County.

The total impact for Marion County is $10,015,859 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects, totaling $36,402,000 from the IMPROVE Act.



The three Marion County projects are:

1. Local Bridges 2153 ORME RD. BRIDGE OVER DRY CREEK 0.01 $418,000



2.

Rural Access SR-156 APPROX 1 MILE WEST OF CEDAR AVE IN SOUTH PITTSBURG TO 1.7 MILES WEST 0.7 $8,000,0003. Rural Access US-64/72 (SR- 2) FROM KIMBALL TO JASPER 3.19 $27,984,000