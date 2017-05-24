 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 59.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

IMPROVE Act Provides $46,417,859 In Transportation Infrastructure Projects In Marion County

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said Wednesday that the IMPROVE Act will bring over $46 million in road projects to Marion County.

The total impact for Marion County is $10,015,859 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects, totaling $36,402,000 from the IMPROVE Act.

The three Marion County projects are:

1. Local Bridges 2153 ORME RD. BRIDGE OVER DRY CREEK 0.01 $418,000

2.

Rural Access SR-156 APPROX 1 MILE WEST OF CEDAR AVE IN SOUTH PITTSBURG TO 1.7 MILES WEST 0.7 $8,000,000

3. Rural Access US-64/72 (SR- 2) FROM KIMBALL TO JASPER 3.19 $27,984,000


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 12-18: 05-12-17 Robert Terrell Day, 25, of 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, ... (click for more)

Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that nearly two dozen county mayors from across East Tennessee have endorsed and are already working in support of his Republican campaign for governor.   ... (click for more)


Opinion

Life For Our Ancestors In 1890

May 26-27 is the 1890’s Day Jamboree in Ringgold. I encourage any reader to attend and enjoy that wonderful community. I love having grown up in Northwest Georgia and celebrating our veterans, including both of my grandfathers who served in WWII.  But I also want to describe how the 1890’s were for my ancestors, living here in a singularly turbulent time. Based on, among ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Haslam, Please!

AN OPEN LETTER TO GOV. BILL HASLAM … Greetings to you, my friend. You know with one more year on the course we have sailed during your two terms as the leader of our state you will go down as one of the greatest governors we have ever had. It stands to reason you eye Lamar Alexander’s Senate seat, but whatever you do it will be hard to replicate your service to Tennessee and ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Gets Offensive In Softball Win Over St. Benedict

MURFREESBORO – The two-time Division II defending state softball champion Baylor looks ready to challenge for another title. The Lady Red Raiders spotted St. Benedict an unearned run in the first inning, but came back strong to prevail by a 12-1 final in six innings. Wednesday’s win, Baylor’s 25 th against three losses, sets up a winners bracket final with arch-rival GPS, ... (click for more)

Brooke Parrott Fires One-Hitter As Central Stays Alive

MURFREESBORO – To make a long story short, Central’s Brooke Parrott simply wasn’t ready for a brilliant high school softball career to end. Pitching like there was no tomorrow – that really would have been the case had the Lady Pounders lost – Parrott was her usual outstanding self as she fired a one-hitter to lead her team to a heart-stopping 1-0 victory over Dyersburg in a ... (click for more)


