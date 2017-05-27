Richard Anderson, 29, Struck And Killed While Trying To Cross Highway 153

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Richard Anderson II, 29, was killed Friday night, while trying to cross Highway 153.

Chattanooga Police responded at 11:36 p.m. to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian struck.

A Honda Civic driven by Kelsey Hamilton, 20, was traveling southbound on Highway 153 in the middle lane with other traffic in adjacent lanes.

Mr. Anderson, wearing dark clothing, was crossing from the northbound side of the roadway and was struck. HCEMS responded to the scene and determined that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation and witness accounts suggest that Ms. Hamilton could not have stopped in time due to her peripheral vision being obscured by vehicles in adjacent lanes of travel. The pedestrian's dark clothing was also a factor due the the low light conditions.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 . Officers with the CPD Traffic Division are investigating this crash.



