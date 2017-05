Monday, May 29, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28:

BARKER JEREMY LEE W/M 36 Officer RAMEY DUI, FTML

GUARTEREZ MARIANO ORTEZ W/M 27 Officer DEBORD DRIVING UNLICENSED, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 17 Officer MILLER CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE, LOITERING ON PUBLIC SCHOOL GROUNDS

SIMMONS DUSTIN LEE W/M 27 Officer MILLER BATTERY

FORD RICHARD ELLIS W/M 44 Officer CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

BIRD DAVID RAY W/M 27 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, LITTERING HIGHWAY, OPEN CONTAINER, OBSTRUCTION-M

MARTIN DORRIS ANN W/F 53 *** POSSESSION OF METH

BRUMLOW TIMOTHY LEVI W/M 18 MATHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION-F

MARTIN DONALD ADAM W/M 46 Officer BEDFORD AGGRIVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION OF A FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING THE COMMISION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN FELONIES, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WALKER KEVIN LEROY W/M 49 Officer HOLLAND PROBATION VIOLATION- F

FLOYD JENNY LYNN W/F 40 DTF CROSS POSSESSION OF METH

HASTINGS ANTHONY STEPHEN W/M 27 DTF CROSS POSSESSION OF SCH I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EDMONS NANCY DORENE W/F 66 DTF CROSS POSSESSION OF METH

DEANACELLI SHELLY CHARISSE W/F 33 Officer STAFFORD CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

TAYLOR RANDALL LEE B/M 18 Officer HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR-M

STANTON KRISTIAN CAMERON W/M 22 Officer HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 37 Officer WEBBER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, SHOPLIFTING- M

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 37 Officer HUTSON RETURN FROM CORNERTONE

PURSELEY DUSTIN CAROL W/M 30 Officer MILLER AGGRIVATED ASSAULT

SIMPSON DANNY KELVIN W/M 53 WALK IN ***

CAMP CHRISTOPHER BLAKE W/M 25 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF A SCH II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION/ USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

PARKER SIERRA SKYE W/F 24 Officer HOLLAND GIVING FALSE NAME TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, POSSESSION/ USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, PROBATION VIOLATION- F

COOK BRADLY DON W/M 25 Officer DOYLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION OF METH

SUMMERS SHAWN RYAN W/M 28 Officer MILLER CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

WALKER IVORY JOE B/M 35 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

LAWSON GEORGE THOMAS W/M 28 Officer MILLER AGGRIVATED ASSAULT

MARTIN JARROD EARL W/M 48 Officer MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING- M

JOHNSON ASHLEY BROOKE W/F 29 Officer MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING- M

NEALON CHARLES ERICK W/M 49 LANG POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ, DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

SISK JAMES CHRISTOPHER W/M 25 Officer MULLIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID TAG

HARRIS LAMAR IRIS B/M 57 Officer STAFFORD FTA – MISD

GILLYARD LESLEY SHERILL W/F 19 Officer DYE FTA – MISD

ADAMS JENNIFER SHEA W/F 40 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV

ADAMS DORCUS SANCHEZ B/M 19 FLOYD COUNTY HOLD FOR FLOYD COUNTY

RAMOS ALEJANDRA NMN W/F 21 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

PENDERS SARAH JANE W/F 26 Officer SIMPSON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MOORE THOMAS JAMES W/M 32 Officer SIMPSON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, IMPEDING FLOW DRIVING SIDE BY SIDE

DALTON JASON WADE W/M 37 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

KRUSE DEANNA IRENE W/F 40 PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION SCHEDULE II

GARTH DAVID LEE B/M 54 DTF OBSTRUCTION – MISD.

WEBB MATTHEW TYLER W/M 26 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JOHNSON DAVID ALLEN W/M 31 Officer TERRY ***

WINGFIELD SANDRA LORAY B/F 64 Officer PERKINS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

MINTON SHAUN ALLEN W/M 41 Officer CARTER FALSE INFO, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN (X2), FTML, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF PLATES, NO INSURANCE, FUGITIVE FROM ANOTHER STATE

MCDANIEL LILLIAN MAE W/F 48 PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

WHITE ROY MILTON W/M 52 PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

CLARK HUNTER WADE W/M 17 WALK-IN DUI – UNDER 21, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FTML

BRADLEY JAMES EDWARD W/M 33 Officer MILLER FTA – MISD

HOLLOWAY AMANDA DAMARIOUS W/F 36 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

JONES JEFFERY LEE W/M 28 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

WILEY JOHN HAL W/M 20 Officer CAREATHERS OBSTRUCTION – M, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

KOMPINSKI RUSSELL PAUL W/M 54 Officer FORREST DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING VEHICLE WITH SUSPENDED, CANCELLED OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

CAUTHEN CHRISTINA MICHELLE W/F 29 Officer SCOTT DUI – LESS SAFE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FTML

GLENN AMBER KAY W/F 40 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

WARREN WILLIAM RONALD W/M 41 Officer KELLEY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOINES MALCOM EUGENE B/M 25 Officer HULSEY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

BROWNING REBECCA DIANE W/F 49 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

COOK DANIEL OLIVER W/M 23 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

COOK RICKY DON W/M 58 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, DRUG TRAFFICKING

LOWRANCE DUSTIN CHASE W/M 29 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – M

GARDNER GARIN LEE W/M 25 Officer OWENS PROBATION VIOLATION – M

ADAMS LIONEL JOHN B/M 32 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

SOSEBEE MICHAEL SHANE W/M 21 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

TUCKER JESSEE TYLER W/M 18 Officer OWENS DUI – DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

REED BRUCE AARON W/M 53 Officer EVANS PUBLIC DRUNK

GREEN JOHNATHAN GABRIEL B/M 35 Officer HICKS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

DOTSON CHRISTOPHER SHAWN W/M 31 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CROSS CARLESS LEBRON W/M 42 Officer PERKINS MURDER, ARSON – 1ST DEGREE

CROSS LISA MICHELLE W/F 43 Officer PERKINS FALSE STATEMENT – F

CLINE ALICIA FAYE W/F 30 Officer PERKINS THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE – F

BRAGG DANIEL SCOTT W/M 38 Officer CHANDLER FTA- M

PARADISE RHONDA SUE W/F 47 Officer CHANDLER AGG. ASSAULT

NEAL BUTCHIE ELLIS JR W/M 41 TURN IN POSSESSION OF METH

CROWE MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 32 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- M

SHELTON CHARLES LEVADA B/M 27 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/ INTENT TO DISTIRBUTE

COATES DANIEL RAYBURN W/M 37 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CLEMENTS BRITTNEY MAE W/F 29 Officer TATE CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT, HOLD FOR LPD

SOUTHERLAND DANIEL ROSS W/M 33 Officer WOOTEN ***

THOMPSON ETHAN KAYNE W/M 19 Officer BALLARD DUI, SPEEDING, TIRE REQUIREMENTS, EXPIRED TAG

MITCHELL CHRISTOPHER WAYNE W/M 26 Officer BALLARD FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO PERSONS BELOW THE LEGAL AGE, OPEN CONTAINER

DRIGANS CHRISTOPHER RICHARD W/M 32 Officer HOUSER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

EVETT JOHNATHAN LEE W/M 25 Officer REECE HOLD FOR CATOOSA

MOSLEY DYNEKKA NICHOLE B/F 19 Officer DYE DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

WALDEN CRYSTAL ANN W/F 33 Officer DYE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE, NO LICENSE, IMPROPER BACKING, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ANDERSON KAYLA MICHELLE W/F 20 Officer BEDFORD PROBATION VIOLATION- M

COSBY DAVID LAMAR B/M 32 Officer HOLLAND SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

HARRIS COURTNEY JANINE W/F 41 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

RUSSELL KENNETH AVERY W/M 23 Officer ENGLAND PROBATION VIOLATION- M

SUMMERFIELD LARRY KEITH W/M 48 Officer BALLARD DUI, NO INSURANCE, LITTERING, OPEN CONTAINER

PENCE JONATHAN DEAN W/M 28 Officer WOOTEN PROBATION VIOLATION-M, PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BEMAS STEVE CLIFFORD W/M 43 Officer HOUSER CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

WHITE ZACHARY GAGE W/M 20 Officer STAFFORD PROBATION VIOLATION- M

DEAN MICHAEL EMERSON B/M 54 Officer HUGGINS NOISE VIOLATION (CITY ORDENANCE)

DENTON CHRISTOPHER BRADY W/M 32 Officer REECE ***

JONES TREVOR JAMES W/M 23 Officer HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

GREGG LARRY RICHARD W/M 40 Officer WOOTEN FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

GALLOWAY WAYNE MARSHALL W/M 43 Officer CLARK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WYATT AMANDA BROOK W/F 32 Officer CLARK POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

DODD ERIC LANCE W/M 45 Officer BLACK TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

FLOYD LOGAN COLE W/M 21 Officer HOLLAND GIVING FALSE NAME, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ, FAILURE TO APPEAR-M, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON, MOTORCYCLE NO INSURANCE, NO HELMET, DEFECTIVE TIRES

PAINTER TOMMY WAYNE W/M 38 Officer HOLLAND RECIEPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSFER OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

MINTON JACQUELINE MARIE W/F 40 Officer HOLLAND BOND SURRENDER, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

CARTER JOHN DAVID W/M 39 Officer SCOTT FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

WOOTEN WILLIAM JUNIOR W/M 43 Officer HUGGINS HOLD FOR RPD