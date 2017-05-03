Missing Rhea Teen Facing Murder Charge; Man Who Left With Her Taken Into Custody After He Shoots And Kills Nashville Convenience Store Clerk

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Police said a man who is believed to have 15-year-old Trinity Quinn of Dayton with him shot and killed a convenience store clerk in Nashville on Tuesday night. Daniel Aaron Clark, 28, was taken into custody late Wednesday morning. Trinity Quinn was charged along with Clark with criminal homicide, attempted auto theft and especially aggravated robbery.

They were arrested near Charlotte Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville after spending the night in nearby woods.

A search had been on for the pair in the killing about 9:30 p.m. Nashville time on Charlotte Pike just off I-40. The clerk, a Navy veteran, was shot multiple times.

The victim was 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens.

Police said surveillance video from the Exxon showed Clark with Trinity Quinn, who shopped in the store prior to Clark pulling the gun.

She was last seen at a Rhea elementary school on Tuesday at 7 a.m. wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Instead of getting on a bus to go to high school, she got in a car with Clark, who is also from Dayton.

Police said Clark's brown 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan bearing TN tag Y4011M was recovered in a parking lot near the convenience store.

A SWAT Team was used to search for them with the use of a helicopter.

Meanwhile, Clark was added to the TBI's 10 Most Wanted list.