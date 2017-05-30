Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BUFORD, SHAWNTORIA SHREESE

7119 BONNYVILLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL

1502 EMMING RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DIETRICH, DANNY RAY

4041 WEST WALNUT UNICE, 70535

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, JEFFERY KENNETH

RT 2 BOX 140 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FREESE, PETER S

5900 RAGNOR DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOUTRO, NATHAN

1058 MILLER ROAD OPELOUSAS, 70570

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGDON, ROBERT TYLER

3113 ELMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUFFMAN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

13303 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LASSETER, CHRISTOPHER

163 WHITE OAK VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEJEUNE, SAMI JO

1111 DEWEY LOOP BASILE, 70515

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR

4100 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA110 GATE WAY APT 3030 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORGAN, LEBRON JR1912 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---NICHOLS, BARRY LEE1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON3210 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE1415 AUGUST DIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT UNDER 1000.00RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHEVADING ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY5312 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyKIDNAPPINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT---QUAYE, CORNELIUS MENSAH127 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RING, LARRY ACE2060 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STEELE, ERIC LEE3728 W ABERCROMBIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374154406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEVENSON, PURNELL L1010 OVERLOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111529Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---VINCENT, RICHARD LEE2001 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WALLER, JACKIE WAYNE4316 DUVALL ST #A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD1ST E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

Here are the mug shots:

BUFORD, SHAWNTORIA SHREESE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED DIETRICH, DANNY RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, JEFFERY KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GOUTRO, NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUFFMAN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LASSETER, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEJEUNE, SAMI JO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/21/1965

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORGAN, LEBRON JR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH