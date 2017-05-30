Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BUFORD, SHAWNTORIA SHREESE
7119 BONNYVILLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL
1502 EMMING RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DIETRICH, DANNY RAY
4041 WEST WALNUT UNICE, 70535
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOWLER, JEFFERY KENNETH
RT 2 BOX 140 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FREESE, PETER S
5900 RAGNOR DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOUTRO, NATHAN
1058 MILLER ROAD OPELOUSAS, 70570
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGDON, ROBERT TYLER
3113 ELMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUFFMAN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
13303 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LASSETER, CHRISTOPHER
163 WHITE OAK VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEJEUNE, SAMI JO
1111 DEWEY LOOP BASILE, 70515
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR
4100 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA
110 GATE WAY APT 3030 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORGAN, LEBRON JR
1912 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
NICHOLS, BARRY LEE
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
3210 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE
1415 AUGUST DIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT UNDER 1000.00
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
QUAYE, CORNELIUS MENSAH
127 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RING, LARRY ACE
2060 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
STEELE, ERIC LEE
3728 W ABERCROMBIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374154406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEVENSON, PURNELL L
1010 OVERLOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111529
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
VINCENT, RICHARD LEE
2001 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WALLER, JACKIE WAYNE
4316 DUVALL ST #A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
1ST E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
