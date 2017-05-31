Election Office Seeking Pay Increase For Poll Workers

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Election Office is seeking a pay increase for election day workers.

Kerry Steelman, administrator, said poll workers have not had a raise since 2007 and have fallen behind their counterparts across the state.

Hamilton County election day workers make $100 per day. Poll officers get $160.

The proposal is to move to $135 per day for poll workers and $175 for poll officers. He said that is the current rate in Knox County.

He said the average age of poll workers in Hamilton County is 73.

Mr. Steelman told members of the County Commission at a budget session that he does not expect additional early voting sites will be added as some have requested.

He said, after a presidential election with heavy voting, that the officer need to replenish its ballot supplies.

He also said the office is gearing up for county elections next year, including the May 18 primary.