Election Office Seeking Pay Increase For Poll Workers

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Election Office is seeking a pay increase for election day workers.

Kerry Steelman, administrator, said poll workers have not had a raise since 2007 and have fallen behind their counterparts across the state.

Hamilton County election day workers make $100 per day. Poll officers get $160.

The proposal is to move to $135 per day for poll workers and $175 for poll officers. He said that is the current rate in Knox County.

He said the average age of poll workers in Hamilton County is 73.

Mr. Steelman told members of the County Commission at a budget session that he does not expect additional early voting sites will be added as some have requested.

He said, after a presidential election with heavy voting, that the officer need to replenish its ballot supplies.

He also said the office is gearing up for county elections next year, including the May 18 primary.

 


May 31, 2017

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

May 31, 2017

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"

May 31, 2017

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Theft


Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was charged with four counts of felonious reckless endangerment, DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and ... (click for more)

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, striking a fixture on the highway, leaving the scene of an accident, stop ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Explode Offensively In 11-0 Win Over Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ryan Strausborger had three hits and scored three runs, and Fernando Romero allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-22) beat the Birmingham Barons (16-3) 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as starter Romero delivered his best start of the season. Chattanooga went on to batter ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


