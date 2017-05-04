Alexander, Fleischmann, DesJarlais, Graves, Golden Respond To House Passage Of American Health Care Act

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday released the following statement on House passage of the American Health Care Act:

"I congratulate the House on passage of its bill. The Senate will now finish work on our bill, but will take the time to get it right. My own goals for a Senate bill include: 1) rescuing the thousands of Tennesseans and millions of Americans who will be trapped in collapsing Affordable Care Act exchanges with few or even zero options for health insurance in 2018 unless Congress acts; 2) lowering premium costs, which have increased under the ACA law; 3) gradually giving states more flexibility on the Medicaid program, but doing this in a way that does not pull the rug out from under people who rely on Medicaid; and 4) making sure those with pre-existing conditions have access to insurance.”

“For far too long Obamacare has hurt American families by not keeping its promises of lowering costs, while increasing patient choice," said Rep. Chuck Flesichmann. "That is why I voted in favor of the American Healthcare Act. This bill will reduce premiums, stabilize the market, and ensure patient choice. While there is more work ahead to rebuild our broken healthcare system, passing this legislation was a critical first step. I look forward to collaborating with my Senate colleagues to give the American people the healthcare they deserve."

Congressman Scott DesJarlais praised the work of his colleagues on the House Freedom Caucus "to improve the American Health Care Act, which will lower Tennesseans’ health insurance costs, thanks to state waivers the group secured during tough negotiations." He voted for the bill today.

“We’re helping President Trump to fulfill his promise to the American people, suffering under Obamacare,” said Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04), also a member of the GOP Doctor Caucus. “In Tennessee, my constituents have it especially bad. Health care costs are skyrocketing, and many have no choice of coverage at all,” he said.

“Allowing Obamacare to stand is not an option, and I’m glad we were able to strike the worst of its regulations from the first version of this legislation. Now it’s time for the Senate to do its work and help us deliver the President a bill to sign. Millions of people across the country have been waiting for relief since Obamacare took effect.”

The Congressman, whose focus since he entered public office in 2010 has been repealing Obamacare and free-market reforms, pointed to more legislation he supports to drive down health care costs, such as allowing insurance sales across state lines, tort reform, and expanded generic drugs, which he will continue to support in Congress.

The American Health Care Act contains protections for people with pre-existing conditions, tax-free health saving accounts, and strengthens Medicaid to preserve the program for those who need it.

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) voted for and the House passed the American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628), Phase 1 of President Trump’s healthcare plan. Speaking of the historic vote, Rep. Graves said: “The first bill I introduced after I was elected to Congress in 2010 was legislation to defund Obamacare. Over the last seven years we kept fighting, we never gave up, and now we’re finally passing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that will hit the desk of a president who will sign it. This is Phase 1 of the President Trump’s three phase healthcare plan. Taken together, the president’s plan will reduce health insurance premiums, increase access to care and put patients first.

“Importantly, the American Health Care Act continues to protect people with pre-existing conditions from price gouging, and they cannot be denied coverage. What’s new is that each state can take its own approach, as long as there are basic protections and clear benefits, such as increasing enrollment, offering more choices and lowering costs. A lot of work has gone into finding the right balance between lifting federal mandates and protecting Americans with serious health challenges, and I believe this is it.”

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said, "Today, Republicans delivered on their unified promise to address America's failing healthcare system. The passage of the AHCA in the House is the first legislative step to fix the broken system Democrats created with Obamacare. Tennesseans have seen an increase in premiums and costs all while seeing a decrease in choice and coverage. Currently, 73 of Tennessee's 95 counties have only one option in the Obamacare exchange and in 2018, 16 Tennessee counties could be faced with no options at all. I congratulate the members of Tennessee's congressional delegation that voted for a better healthcare system for the American people, and applaud President Trump and Vice-President Pence on today's victory."