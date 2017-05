Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALDWIN, BRITTANY D

6103 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOFA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

COLLIER, AARON MICHAEL

229 CARGILE LANE NASHVILLE, 372053204

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

COOLEY, BARBARA DARROLE

2724 WINDTHRUSH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

212 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COUSIN, FRED

434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

---

CRAFTON, JAMES IAN

544 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DUNIGAN, KELVIN LEBRON

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #308 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EDDINS, JAMICHAEL T

1410 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

ERVIN, KERRY LABRON

8208 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

EVANS, RANDALL DEWAYNE

1604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---FLEETWOOD, ANNISHA MICHELLE1409 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GOINS, FORREST HAMILTON50 FREDONIA ROAD DUNLAP, 373273454Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN301 HOUSER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT---HARRIS, PAUL HOUSTON2410 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041604Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HINES, GUY LACING4100 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101720Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF A BUSINESSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---KENDRICK, ANDRE JERMAINE5000 FLORDIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGOPEN CONTAINER LAW---LIVELY, FLOYD9704 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37375Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---LUSK, WILLIAM ANDREW2807 RIO GRANDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCMILLIN, NICHOLAS D5506 MONTAIRE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT-DOMESTIC---MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD127 GOODSON AVE APT 29 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE---MEADOWS, JAMES WESTON1500 EAST 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN6737 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEAL, TERRANCE LEMON1711 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PATTERSON, MICHAEL WADE4510 SE ONTARIO DRIVE STUART, 34997Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---RAMIREZ-JUAREZ, ANIBAL3210 CRESENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RANDOLPH, BENJAMIN J1911 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043138Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---ROBERTS, ANGELO4115 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102176Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, WALTER121 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC---ROBLERO, ROBERTO637 KENSER CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---RUNYAN, TRACY ALLEN12325 HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---RYMER, WANDA JO3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 OR PO BOX 17 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---SMITH, AMBER REANN1305 RICHARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN6918 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT325 CYNDICA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---SMITH, TERRY FRANKLIN73 PARKER LANE RINGGOLD, 37306Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SNYDER, DAVID LENN5596 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VAZQUEZ, JONATHAN JOSEPH1675 SKY MOUNTAIN DRIVE APT 428 RENO, 895239199Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---VAZQUEZ, MAXIMINO MATTHEW722 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER5132 STRICKLAND CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, RONALD STEVEP.O.BX 42 TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION