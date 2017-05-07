 Monday, May 8, 2017 54.1°F   clear   Clear

Keith Peterson Facing Carjacking Charge

Sunday, May 7, 2017
Keith Lujuan Peterson
Keith Lujuan Peterson

Police have charged 31-year-old Keith Lujuan Peterson with carjacking a man he had met in jail earlier.

In the incident on Friday, Paul Terry said he was in the process of going to temp agencies looking for work when he heard from a man known to him as Keith Cash Robinson.

He said he picked up "Robinson" on Bonny Oaks Drive and they drove around for several hours picking up other people. He said "Robinson" began driving and they ended up on Rossville Boulevard.

He said he became weary of "Robinson's" intention and got out of the car at the McDonald's on Rossville Boulevard. He said "Robinson" pointed a handgun at him, demanded his keys, and said he was taking his car.

The jail pal then drove off with his 1999 maroon Buick LeSabre.

Terry said he walked around for several hours before flagging down a police officer.

After conversations with police, he was shown a photo lineup and he picked Peterson out.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Peterson has an extensive record, including a number of assault cases. He was charged in 2009 with attempted first-degree murder. The charge was later reduced to aggravated domestic assault and he got a five-year prison term.
 

 

 


