Monday, May 8, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 1-7:

LEMING AMBER NICOLE W/F 22 Officer REECE POSSESSION MARIJANA – LESS OZ, POSSESSION OF METH

MANTOOTH RICKY JOSEPH WM 32 Officer REECE POSSESSION MARIJANA – LESS OZ, POSSESSION OF METH

COOK, JR RONNIE TIMMON W/M 28 Officer REECE POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, POSSESION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, CROSSING GUARD LINE

MANTOOTH RICKY JOSEPH W/M 32 Officer BETHUNE RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL

LOVELACE JESSICA W/F 25 WALK-IN FTA – FELONY

BELL WILLIAM ZACHARY W/M 36 Officer KELLEY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HANSON RONALD VINCENT W/M 51 *** RETURN FROM COURT

BRITTON BRENDA ANN W/F 62 COURT CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

LATOZA MARY JANE W/F 45 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR FUNERAL

HUGHES MITCHELL LEE W/M 45 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

VECHICCO, JR ROSS JOSEPH W/M 45 Officer WILSON POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, SEAT BELT VIOLATION (CHILD 5YO OR LESS)

BARKLEY JEWELL DIANE W/F 41 WALK-IN PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

VAN NICE HANNAH ASHLY W/F 26 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JUV JUV JUV W/M 16 LPD HOLD FOR YDC

HAYES STEVE EDWARD W/M 41 Officer KELLEY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

CARPENTER MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 37 Officer HEAD DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE – MISD

BELL WILLIAM ZACHARY W/M 36 Officer GRAHAM RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

MARSH JOHNAVIOUS RASHOUD B/M 20 DTF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE

MORGAN JUSTIN KERRY W/M 26 DTF POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE, POSS. OF METH

GOINS BRYAN KELLY W/M 49 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

MORGAN SIDNA ALEXANDRIA W/F 25 DTF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF METH

GADDIS CRYSTAL MICHELL W/F 37 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

SHEPPARD STEPHEN JONATHAN W/M 25 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

SEWELL JAMES EDWARD W/M 41 GSP DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, DUI – LESS SAFE

PRICE, JR CHARLES BERNARD W/M 59 FORREST DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, IMPROPER STOPPING, STANDARDS FOR BRAKE LIGHTS

CRAWFORD MICHAEL SHANE W/M 40 Officer JEWELL PAROLE VIOLATION

DORSEY KREGORY LAVONT B/M 45 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

ABLES JAMIE SHAWN W/M 28 Officer MILLER BURGLARY, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

LETSON JAMES CHAD W/M 37 Officer MILLER FTA – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HOLLOWAY TYRONE NMN B/M 47 Officer MILLER FTA – FELONY

MITCHELL TONI MARIE W/F 31 Officer GALYON POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, CANCELLED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION

BROOKS, JR FLOYD EDWARD W/M 43 FORREST HABITUAL VIOLATOR, NO INSURANCE, STANDARD FOR BRAKE LIGHTS. SEAT BELT VIOLATION (AGES 6-17 YO)

COOK, JR RONNIE TIMMON W/M 28 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY (ADD CHARGE)

STUDER DEBRA LEANNE W/F 53 Officer HEAD DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BELL JAHMAR DEWAYNE B/M 17 Officer EVANS ROBBERY, SIMPLY BATTERY

HARRIOD PAMELA DIANE W/F 53 Officer MATHIS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HIGGINBOTHAM JESSICA DIANNE W/F 29 Officer MATHIS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BERRY CHARLES MICHAEL W/M 21 Officer EVANS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

GODFREY KRISTEN BAILEY W/F 20 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF METH

MCGILL MARK LYNN W/M 41 BOWMAN INFLUENCING WITNESS

WELLBORN KEVIN ASHLEY W/M 56 COKER VIOLATION OF PROBATION

FLOYD JACOBY GARREN W/M 22 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION LESS THAN ONE OZ. OF MARIJUANA, DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

SEBER JONATHAN MATTHEW W/M 22 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION LESS THAN ONE OZ. OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

HANKINS RICHARD JAMES W/M 24 Officer PARKER EXP. TAG, SUSPENDED LICENSE

STIER JAMES ADAM W/M 25 *** HOLD FOR DOC

BOWEN ELIZABETH GAGE W/F 43 Officer HOLLAND DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BARRETT CHRISTOPHER ALLEN W/M 41 Officer AGREDANO DUI, FAILURE TO APPEAR-M, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED x2, OPEN CONTAINER, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ABLES JAMIE SHAWN W/M 27 Officer MILLER THEFT BY TAKING-F, BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

USHER ALEXANDER FRANKLIN W/M 34 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

SIMMONS BENNY WAYNE W/M 81 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-F

CLARK CARRIE AMELIA W/F 40 HILL FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME

TUCKER DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 27 Officer CAREATHERS AGGRIVATED ASSAULT

PEEK LINDA FAYE W/F 47 Officer ENGLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT

AMANS KIMSEY LANE W/M 53 Officer MCBEE HOLD FOR COURT

JACKSON TRENT KINSLEY W/M 21 WALK IN HOLD FOR COURT

MILLSAPS MONICA LYNN W/F 44 Officer MAYNOR THEFT BY TAKING-M, PROBATION VIOLATION-F

ANDERSON WILLIAM KIGE W/M 57 Officer GRAHAM FAILURE TO APPEAR-F

HESTER TIFFANY DELANE W/F 28 Officer VANDYKE HIT AND RUN, FAILURE TO YEILD WHILE MAKING A LEFT TURN

ESPY WENDY LABELLE W/F 42 Officer JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION-M

JAMES HEATHER MARIE W/F 23 Officer GEDDY DUI

SOUTHERLAND BRIAN EDWARD W/M 45 Officer TATE DUI

SANDERS BUFORD TERONGIA W/M 66 Officer MULLIS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, TAILLIGHT/LENS REQUIREMENT

HEARD DEWAN MONTREL B/M 27 Officer GALYON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED,SLOWE VEHICLE KEEP RIGHT

COOK BRADLEY DON W/M 25 Officer GRIFFIN VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER,SPEEDING

WOODY JUSTIN LEE W/M 27 Officer MILLER VIOLATION OF PROBATION MISD

JACKSON KIMBERLY DAWN W/F 52 Officer SIMPSON DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RUIZ NATANEL M W/M 25 Officer DENNY PUBLIC INDECENCY

SWAFFORD JR JACKIE WAYNE W/M 53 Officer GRIFFIN FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SINGLETON JAMES ROY W/M 38 Officer OWENS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

BERRY SAMANTHA SHAWN B/F 37 Officer OWENS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAINE LANE

LEMING JOHN ROBERT W/M 53 Officer EVANS PUBLIC DRUNK

JONES MATTHEW DYLAN W/M 23 Officer EVANS DUI – LESS SAFE, FTML, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

GRAY TESSY LANETTE W/F 41 Officer CHANDLER DUI – LESS SAFE

CAUSEY BRENNON TATE W/M 20 Officer TERRY POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

NORTH BONITA NMN B/F 52 Officer WILSON POSSESSION COCAINE, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FTML

SHAW TRYSTAN DAKOTA W/M 21 Officer TERRY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

WHITE CANE ALLEN W/M 23 Officer TERRY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CHAMPION BRITTAIN GARRETT W/M 20 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

COOK DESTANIE HOPE W/F 18 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, DUI

MCCLURE JAMES NMN B/M 38 Officer MATHIS DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

WORLEY PEARL ADEAL W/F 51 Officer WORLEY WARRANT

THOMAS CARDARIUS LABRON B/M 26 Officer EVANS SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BROWN STEVE CLINTON W/M 28 Officer PARKER OBSTRUCTION – MISD, CONTEMPT CIVIL COURT

BRYANT RONNIE LEN W/M 58 Officer EVANS DUI, FAIL TO OBEY TRAFFIC LIGHT

TURNER VANESSA LEIAH W/F 37 Officer EVANS PERMIT UNLAWFUL USE OF VEHICLE

MCGILL MICHAEL TYLER W/M 27 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY IN COMMISSION OF FELONY INVOLVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE NAME/ADDRESS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

FINNEY BRUTIS HERMAN B/M 30 Officer HEAD PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WARE GARY LARAN B/M 62 Officer WILSON POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

JONES NATHAN DEWAYNE W/M 27 BALLARD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE NAME/ADDRESS, SPEEDING

WARNOCK MICHAEL CHAINEY W/M 21 CHATTOOGA CO. HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

PARKER BETTY JEAN W/F 25 CHATTOOGA CO. HOLD FOR TRANSPORT