Governor And Commissioner Release Transportation Improvement Plan For 2018-2020

Passage Of IMPROVE Act And One-Time Funding Increases Move Several Key Projects Forward

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer on Tuesday released TDOT’s annual three year transportation program, featuring approximately $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 101 individual project phases in 40 counties, as well as 15 statewide programs. It includes I-75 through Hamilton County.

The three-year program is more robust than previous years, due to funding increases through the IMPROVE Act, which is projected to raise an additional $150 million to meet the state’s infrastructure needs in FY 2018. This increase, combined with $120 million repayment to the highway fund, provides the necessary funds to move several backlogged and new transportation projects forward in the first year of the program. Those include: 

Blount-Knox Counties, US 129 (SR 115/Alcoa Highway)
Widening from SR 35 to proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard
Widening from North of Little River to North of Maloney Road
Davidson County, I-440
Pavement rehabilitation and safety improvements from I-40 to I-24
Hamilton County, I-75
Reconstruction of interchange at I-24
Shelby County, US 78 (SR 4/Lamar Avenue)
Widening from Mississippi state line to south of Shelby Drive 

“The IMPROVE Act is a comprehensive, conservative and responsible plan that directly addresses how we fund our roads and bridges for the first time in 30 years. Many of these projects would not have moved forward for several years without this additional infrastructure investment,” Governor Haslam said. “With this additional funding, TDOT can keep our transportation network safe, reliable and debt-free for the next generation of Tennesseans while spurring economic growth in communities across the state.” 

The IMPROVE Act also identifies 526 locally owned bridges across Tennessee. With the new funding in place, TDOT has included a new funding category for the High Priority Bridge program in its overall budget. A delivery schedule for those bridges should be complete in the near future.   

In addition to the 2018 budgeted program, partial plans for 2019 and 2020 are included, along with funding for 15 transportation programs including Rockfall Mitigation, Spot Safety Improvement, and the statewide HELP Program. The program also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties, as well as Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations. 

To view a complete list of projects and programs funded through the 2018-2020 three-year multimodal program, visit http://www.tn.gov/assets/entities/tdot/attachments/Three_Year_Transportation_Plan_(FY_18-20).pdf.


Bailey Says It Was Time To Re-Examine One-Way Sections Of Downtown Streets

Governor And Commissioner Release Transportation Improvement Plan For 2018-2020

Corker Supports Nomination Of John J. Sullivan As Deputy Secretary Of State


City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey said the time had come to re-examine whether the city should keep some of its downtown one-way streets. The City Council will vote next Tuesday on ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer on Tuesday released TDOT’s annual three year transportation program, featuring approximately ... (click for more)

At the conclusion of a hearing to consider the nomination of John J. Sullivan to serve as deputy secretary of state, Senator Bob Corker expressed his intention to “strongly support” Mr. Sullivan’s ... (click for more)


Bailey Says It Was Time To Re-Examine One-Way Sections Of Downtown Streets

City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey said the time had come to re-examine whether the city should keep some of its downtown one-way streets. The City Council will vote next Tuesday on hiring the engineering firm of Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon to study the conversion of seven sections of one-way streets. Cost of the study is $69,500. Mr. Bailey said it may be impractical ... (click for more)

Governor And Commissioner Release Transportation Improvement Plan For 2018-2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer on Tuesday released TDOT’s annual three year transportation program, featuring approximately $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 101 individual project phases in 40 counties, as well as 15 statewide programs. It includes I-75 through Hamilton County. The three-year program ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pick A Police Chief From Within The Ranks - And Response

It has come to my attention that our present Chief of Police, Fred Fletcher, is resigning at the end of his contract on  July 6 . It is very disappointing to the citizens of Chattanooga to know that we have approximately 400 good and capable men and women  in our Chattanooga Police Department who have 20-25 years of service and work day and night, studied, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About That HCDE Budget

It could be said that a letter I just received from a Hamilton County public school teacher should not be revealed on the very day the County Commission will delve into the School Board’s budget request. Critics will say it is not fair. Yet I believe this is an ideal day because our elected officials should cast a sharp eye and determined intent when the FY2018 “ask” is in excess ... (click for more)

Sports

Silverdale Sends Grace To Losers Bracket In 5-A Baseball

It’s been more than a week since the Silverdale baseball actually played a game, so first-year head coach Gray Ange really didn’t know what to expect when his team took the field to face fourth-seeded Grace on Monday afternoon at Silverdale. Ange must have been pleased as his team did what it took to advance in the District 5-A tournament as they put themselves in the winner’s ... (click for more)

Owls Blank 'Canes 2-0 Again To Reach 5-3A Baseball Title Game

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Ooltewah’s pitching remained stingy Monday night. The top-seeded Owls shut out East Hamilton 2-0 for the second consecutive game and rolled into the District 5-3A baseball tournament championship game behind four-hit pitching of Trevor Wiggs at Walker Valley High School. The Owls will face Walker Valley (22-11) in the title game Tuesday at 7 p.m. after ... (click for more)


