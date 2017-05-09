IMPROVE Act Proceeds To Fund 5 Major Chattanooga Area Freeway Projects

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Proceeds from the recently passed IMPROVE Act will bring funding for five major Chattanooga area interstate projects, according to the office of Governor Bill Haslam.

The most ambitious project will be improving 10.3 miles of I-24 between its junction with I-59 and U.S. 27. That is slated to cost $171.5 million.

Also on tap, the governor's office said, is $65 million in work on the dangerous section where I-24 meets I-75 in Brainerd.

There is $40 million for interchange improvements at Hamilton Place Mall. There was discussion earlier of a "flyover" for southbound I-75 traffic leading over to the mall.

Other work will include $37 million for improving the interchange of I-24 at Market Street and Broad Street.

A fifth project costing $18 million is adding a truck-climbing lane on I-75 at White Oak Mountain.That section is 1.2 miles.