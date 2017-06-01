Gang Member Who Allegedly Started Deadly Chattanooga Feud To Get 63-Month Federal Prison Term

 Thursday, June 1, 2017 83.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A gang leader who has been pinpointed as a central figure in a beef between two Bloods gangs that has led to a string of killings in Chattanooga is due to face 63 months in federal prison.

Under the agreement, Bobby Johnson will be on supervised release for three years after getting out of prison.

Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to being a felon in possession of ammunition. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Chris Stegar.

Johnson, 35, was identified by a gang expert at a recent court hearing as a leader of the Bounty Hunters, a gang that has been feuding with the Athens Park Bloods.

He was found with a gun on March 7, 2016, and taken into federal custody. Authorities said he got into a dispute with Kanya Thompson and she cut him in the face with a box cutter. He then shot her twice before leaving the residence.

He faced up to 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutor Chris Poole said Johnson has had 10 drug arrests, including two felony drug convictions.

The gang expert, testifying in state court at a hearing for Cortez Sims, said the incident that sparked a wave of violence started when several hundred people, including many gang members, crowded into Terry's Lounge on 6th Avenue. He said Martrel "Tricky Trel" Arnold had just gotten out of jail and was upset with Johnson. The witness said Arnold felt that Johnson "had been messing around with one of his girlfriends."

He said that night a fight broke out between the two Bloods sects and it "sparked a violent beef."

The witness said soon afterward shots were fired into a house on Central Avenue occupied by the aunt and uncle of an Athens Park Bloods member. The victims said they were told that the Bounty Hunters were responsible.

Then on Jan. 20, 2014, multiple shots were fired into a home on E. 50th Street with one of the shots killing 13-year-old Deontrey Southers, the step-son of Johnson. Athens Park Bloods were blamed.

The witness said since that time some want the feud to end, but he said, "Bobby Johnson has a vendetta against the Athens Park Bloods. He doesn't want it to end. He feels like it is still not even." 


$50,000 Powerball Winner Announced In South Pittsburg

Mom Charged With Using Branch To Whip Daughter For Talking To Boy She Was Told To Stay Away From

Interviews Of 5 Superintendent Finalists Slated To Begin Monday; Choice To Be Made June 15


As the jackpot for Powerball grows - $337 million for  Saturday  night’s drawing - thousands of Tennessee players continue to win prizes in the game’s other prize levels. ... (click for more)

A Gentry Road woman is facing aggravated child abuse charges after police said she whipped her daughter first with a switch and then with a branch. The charge was brought against Melissa Kendale ... (click for more)

Interviews of the candidates for Hamilton County school superintendent will begin Monday.   The schedule is as follows with the itinerary to be announced.   ... (click for more)


As the jackpot for Powerball grows - $337 million for  Saturday  night’s drawing - thousands of Tennessee players continue to win prizes in the game’s other prize levels. On Wednesday night there were 23,623 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee, including one purchased in South Pittsburg now worth $50,000. No additional details about the ... (click for more)

A Gentry Road woman is facing aggravated child abuse charges after police said she whipped her daughter first with a switch and then with a branch. The charge was brought against Melissa Kendale Branch. Police said the parents were upset that the daughter was continuing to talk with a boy she was told to stay away from. Officers said she had several whelps on her arm from ... (click for more)

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June 2017

As I take a walk through my garden on this first day of June, everything is lush and full. That’s because we are six inches above normal in rainfall for the first five months of the year. In May we got two more inches of rainfall than usual. So, as I kick the dog’s tennis balls out of my path – to the retriever’s bountiful delight, let see what orchids and onions are popping up: ... (click for more)

Barons Strikeout 17 Lookouts Wednesday In 2-1 Win Over Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -  Michael Kopech struck out 10 Lookouts' batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched, while Nick Basto homered and Mason Robbins struck for an RBI single in a two-run fourth inning to lead the Barons to a 2-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night. It was billed as a strong pitching matchup. Kopech was on the mound for the Barons while Stephen ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


