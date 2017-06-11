 Sunday, June 11, 2017 93.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Civic Leader Tom Edd Wilson Dies Just After Leading Erlanger Children's Hospital Campaign

Sunday, June 11, 2017
Tom Edd Wilson, right, is shown with Grady Williams at Children's Hospital groundbreaking on Tuesday
Tom Edd Wilson, right, is shown with Grady Williams at Children's Hospital groundbreaking on Tuesday
- photo by Dennis Norwood

Prominent civic leader Tom Edd Wilson died Saturday, just after helping to lead the campaign to build a new Children's Hospital on the Erlanger campus.

Mr. Wilson took park in a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on E. 3rd Street on Tuesday.

He also served on the Erlanger Board of Trustees.

The longtime banker served many years as executive director of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

He headed the Aegis Foundation that Sheriff Jim Hammond started to provide additional support at the Sheriff's Office.

Mr. Wilson was named the Chattanooga Area Manager of the Year in 2006.

A native of Crossville, Mr. Wilson concluded his banking tenure in Chattanooga as president of the East Tennessee Region of Bank of America, holding that position from 1992 through 2001. After Mr. Wilson became president and CEO of the Chamber in 2002, he restructured the organization, led the largest capital campaign in the Chamber’s history and relocated the Chamber to new offices that better support its mission.

As board president of the Symphony and Opera, Mr. Wilson strengthened the organization’s board and finances. In the same role at Allied Arts, he grew the endowment by $7.5 million, increased funded organizations from nine to 23 and refocused the organization on arts in education.

Mr. Wilson led the 2000 United Way campaign that generated over $11.6 million, the most money ever raised in a single campaign for the local organization. In 1998 he received the National Philanthropy Day Leadership Fundraiser of the Year Award, presented by the Southeastern Tennessee Chapter of the National Society of Fundraising Executives.

Chattanooga Mayor Jon Kinsey proclaimed May 5, 2000 as Tom Edd Wilson Day, noting that Mr. Wilson “has contributed his time, his talent and his tireless energy to the civic community of Chattanooga, and has used his business and management skills and experience to encourage and take initiatives and to support and benefit the healthy growth and development of the arts and cultural organizations of this city.”

Mr. Wilson received a B.S. degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.

Mr. Wilson was a member of the Mayor’s Taskforce on Renewal Communities and the Rotary Club. He served on the boards of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Tennessee River Gorge Trust and United Way. He was an elder at Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Wilson, who served as chairman of the board of the Cherokee Council of the Boy Scouts of America, received the Silver Beaver Award and was the Council’s Eagle Class Honoree in 1997.

Mr. Wilson and his wife, Barby, had three children.

Funeral arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Oglethorpe.

Tom Edd Wilson accepts CAMOY Award from Mayor Ron Littlefield in 2006
Tom Edd Wilson accepts CAMOY Award from Mayor Ron Littlefield in 2006

June 11, 2017

PHOTOS: Saturday Night At Riverbend

June 10, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 10, 2017

PHOTOS: Friday Night At Riverbend


(click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGAR, ALVIN N  10920 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

(click for more)


Breaking News

PHOTOS: Saturday Night At Riverbend

(click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGAR, ALVIN N  10920 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT ELECTRONIC TRACKING OF MOTOR VEHICLES --- BOYD, ROBERT SCHUYLER  107 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Life Without Property Taxes

Many residents of Hamilton County will be delighted to know that their property taxes will not go up this year. But I invite you to do more than dabble in delight that our local government has stayed its hand from dipping deeper into our pockets for one more year. Imagine instead a Hamilton County that has no property taxes of any kind. Property taxes are a perpetual slap in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Miracle Of Oobleck

I love when something is so simple, so easy, but only until the right person comes along, will it absolutely change the world as we know it. Not only am I going to tell you about a miracle called “Oobleck” but gather the kids because I have the recipe and they’ll adore playing with it. Trust me, this is a fun story with a very real outcome, I promise, so read this one through. ... (click for more)

Sports

Currys' Mom: I Don't Plan to Pull My Boys Out Of Cleveland High School

The mother of Cleveland High School basketball standout KK Curry shot down reports that her son plans to leave the Blue Raiders’ program prior to his senior season. And, the mother of two other players that have chosen to play at private schools starting next season says that decision was part of a family plan to provide the best educational and athletic opportunities for ... (click for more)

Lookouts Make It Two Straight Over Biscuits Saturday, 6-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Ryan Strausborger hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Montgomery Biscuits 6-3 on Saturday. Stephen Gonsalves (2-2) needed 96 pitches to get through five innings, but he battled his way through to put his team in position to win. It doesn’t hurt that he was backed up by a spectacular bullpen. Gonsalves struck out ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors