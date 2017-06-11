PHOTOS: Saturday Night At Riverbend

Many residents of Hamilton County will be delighted to know that their property taxes will not go up this year. But I invite you to do more than dabble in delight that our local government has stayed its hand from dipping deeper into our pockets for one more year. Imagine instead a Hamilton County that has no property taxes of any kind. Property taxes are a perpetual slap in the ... (click for more)

I love when something is so simple, so easy, but only until the right person comes along, will it absolutely change the world as we know it. Not only am I going to tell you about a miracle called “Oobleck” but gather the kids because I have the recipe and they’ll adore playing with it. Trust me, this is a fun story with a very real outcome, I promise, so read this one through. ... (click for more)