4 People Injured In Drive-By Shooting Early Sunday Morning On Bonny Oaks Drive; Dereck Strickland In Critical Condition

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Four people were injured early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting at 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr.

One of those shot, 23-year-old Dereck Strickland, was listed in critical condition, while the other three had non-life threatening injuries.

Others shot were Devin Brown, 18; Otis Franklin, 31, and William Wright, 18.

The incident happened at the Play House Lounge.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to four gunshot wound victims arriving at three area hospitals within a short time period.

Police were able determine that all the shooting victims were outside the Playhouse Lounge during the incident. The suspect(s) shot from a passing vehicle into the parking lot at the venue.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang related.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

It comes after a shooting over the weekend that left an eight-year-old boy critically hurt.



That drive-by shooting was on Windsor Street. The victim was in a car.