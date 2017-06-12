 Monday, June 12, 2017 76.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, June 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO 
8957 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
AGUSTIN-MIRANDA, JACOBO 
4208 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK 
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BAKER, JUSTIN CHARLES 
9044 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT 
1843 S PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
BLANKS, TORY JAMES 
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRANAN, FRANCES ALLISON 
937 NEAL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ICE METH )
---
COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER 
11018 NORTH HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
2281 CAMP JORDAN PARKWAY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.

00
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
DUNCAN, JAMES EDWARD 
2455 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 97421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
ESPINOSA-CRUZ, FRANCISCO 
204 SPRINGCREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 34771 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR 
2711 KIRBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FOSTER, KELLY LYNN 
1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
FOWLER, STEVEN ERIC 
2450 CLOUDSPRING ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRANK, MORGAN 
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE 
4003 BERWICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GONZALEZ, EMILIO MONTIEL 
1608 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS 
1310 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, WILLIAM JOE 
205VALLEY VIEW DRIVE APT 2 RED BANK, 374152635 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE 
201 SOUTH GREEN ST. DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS 
1236 MARYJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KEY, ANDREW ALLEN 
77 HANKINS ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEONARD, DEANDRE MICHAEL 
6778 NEVILLE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MILLER, GRACE 
1604 COLORADO ST. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MORTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW 
2630 JONES CHAPEL RD SPRINGVILLE, 35146 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ 
37411 SEYVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE 
1410 E 5th St, Apt D Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PATTERSON, JESSICA LEE 
15 G RATON CHRISTIANSTEAD SAINT CROWX, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PEOPLES, JAMES JEREMY 
5416 BEHULA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO 
204 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
REVIS, MICHAEL SCOTT 
2255 BRELSORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ROREX, GREGORY BRANDON 
228 BAPTIST HILL LOOP JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCHMISSRAUTER, STEVEN REED 
3521 WHITNEY STREET LUPTON CITY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE 
3005 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR 
4751 TESIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON 
16488 HWY #157 CLOUDLAND, 30731 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
402 C DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
UPSHAW II, ROCKIE LAMAR 
243 REESE RD LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VELASQUEZ, LUIS GUSTAVO 
383 OAK STREET SW CLEVELAND, 373115832 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO 
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, JAMES CLARK 
1626 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN 
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES 
1912 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

June 12, 2017

