Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO
8957 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
AGUSTIN-MIRANDA, JACOBO
4208 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BAKER, JUSTIN CHARLES
9044 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT
1843 S PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
BLANKS, TORY JAMES
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRANAN, FRANCES ALLISON
937 NEAL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ICE METH )
---
COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER
11018 NORTH HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL
2281 CAMP JORDAN PARKWAY EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.
00
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
DUNCAN, JAMES EDWARD
2455 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 97421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
ESPINOSA-CRUZ, FRANCISCO
204 SPRINGCREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 34771
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR
2711 KIRBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FOSTER, KELLY LYNN
1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
FOWLER, STEVEN ERIC
2450 CLOUDSPRING ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRANK, MORGAN
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE
4003 BERWICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GONZALEZ, EMILIO MONTIEL
1608 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
1310 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, WILLIAM JOE
205VALLEY VIEW DRIVE APT 2 RED BANK, 374152635
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE
201 SOUTH GREEN ST. DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS
1236 MARYJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KEY, ANDREW ALLEN
77 HANKINS ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEONARD, DEANDRE MICHAEL
6778 NEVILLE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MILLER, GRACE
1604 COLORADO ST. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MORTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW
2630 JONES CHAPEL RD SPRINGVILLE, 35146
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
37411 SEYVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE
1410 E 5th St, Apt D Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PATTERSON, JESSICA LEE
15 G RATON CHRISTIANSTEAD SAINT CROWX, 30755
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PEOPLES, JAMES JEREMY
5416 BEHULA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO
204 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
REVIS, MICHAEL SCOTT
2255 BRELSORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ROREX, GREGORY BRANDON
228 BAPTIST HILL LOOP JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCHMISSRAUTER, STEVEN REED
3521 WHITNEY STREET LUPTON CITY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE
3005 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR
4751 TESIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON
16488 HWY #157 CLOUDLAND, 30731
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
402 C DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
UPSHAW II, ROCKIE LAMAR
243 REESE RD LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VELASQUEZ, LUIS GUSTAVO
383 OAK STREET SW CLEVELAND, 373115832
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, JAMES CLARK
1626 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
1912 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|AGUSTIN-MIRANDA, JACOBO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, JUSTIN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BERNAU, AARON CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BLANKS, TORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRANAN, FRANCES ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ICE METH )
|
|BROWN, ANTHONY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARD, RANDI LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JOHNSON, ANTONIO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEY, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEONARD, DEANDRE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MILLER, GRACE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MOYLAN, TANNER DEAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PATTERSON, JESSICA LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PEOPLES, JAMES JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROLLINS, EMANUEL L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SANTANA, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SCHMISSRAUTER, STEVEN REED
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/19/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CASEY JAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STEWART, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|UPSHAW II, ROCKIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMES CLARK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|