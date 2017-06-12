Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, June 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO

8957 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

AGUSTIN-MIRANDA, JACOBO

4208 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK

915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BAKER, JUSTIN CHARLES

9044 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

1843 S PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

---

BLANKS, TORY JAMES

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRANAN, FRANCES ALLISON

937 NEAL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ICE METH )

---

COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER

11018 NORTH HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL

2281 CAMP JORDAN PARKWAY EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.

00BURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00BURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---DUNCAN, JAMES EDWARD2455 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 97421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---ESPINOSA-CRUZ, FRANCISCO204 SPRINGCREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 34771Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR2711 KIRBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---FOSTER, KELLY LYNN1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---FOWLER, STEVEN ERIC2450 CLOUDSPRING ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FRANK, MORGAN4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE4003 BERWICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GONZALEZ, EMILIO MONTIEL1608 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS1310 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, WILLIAM JOE205VALLEY VIEW DRIVE APT 2 RED BANK, 374152635Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLICAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE201 SOUTH GREEN ST. DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS1236 MARYJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KEY, ANDREW ALLEN77 HANKINS ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LEONARD, DEANDRE MICHAEL6778 NEVILLE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MILLER, GRACE1604 COLORADO ST. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MORTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW2630 JONES CHAPEL RD SPRINGVILLE, 35146Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ37411 SEYVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE1410 E 5th St, Apt D Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PATTERSON, JESSICA LEE15 G RATON CHRISTIANSTEAD SAINT CROWX, 30755Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PEOPLES, JAMES JEREMY5416 BEHULA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO204 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---REVIS, MICHAEL SCOTT2255 BRELSORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ROREX, GREGORY BRANDON228 BAPTIST HILL LOOP JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCHMISSRAUTER, STEVEN REED3521 WHITNEY STREET LUPTON CITY, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE3005 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR4751 TESIE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON16488 HWY #157 CLOUDLAND, 30731Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, PAMELA DENISE402 C DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---UPSHAW II, ROCKIE LAMAR243 REESE RD LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---VELASQUEZ, LUIS GUSTAVO383 OAK STREET SW CLEVELAND, 373115832Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE---WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION---WILLIAMS, JAMES CLARK1626 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES1912 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION AGUSTIN-MIRANDA, JACOBO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BAKER, JUSTIN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BERNAU, AARON CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BLANKS, TORY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRANAN, FRANCES ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ICE METH ) BROWN, ANTHONY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARD, RANDI LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION





GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JOHNSON, ANTONIO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEY, ANDREW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEONARD, DEANDRE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MILLER, GRACE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/20/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MORTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOYLAN, TANNER DEAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PATTERSON, JESSICA LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PEOPLES, JAMES JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROLLINS, EMANUEL L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION SANTANA, JACOB DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SCHMISSRAUTER, STEVEN REED

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



