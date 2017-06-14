Tennessee Members Of Congress Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance Gor Tennessee Counties Affected by Severe Storms

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Members of Tennessee’s Congressional delegation on Wenesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Haslam’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee to help 12 Tennessee counties -- Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith -- impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding beginning on May 27.

"Governor Bill Haslam has submitted a request for Public Assistance Categories A-G for Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith Counties to respond to the overwhelming storms that tore through the region. The State has also requested Individual Assistance for Shelby County and statewide funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program," the members wrote President Trump in a letter. “We strongly urge you to approve Governor Haslam’s request, and we hope you will consider our State’s request as soon as possible."

The letter was signed by U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and Representatives Diane Black, Marsha Blackburn, Steve Cohen, Jim Cooper, Scott DesJarlais, John Duncan, Jr., Chuck Fleischmann, David Kustoff and Phil Roe.

The full text of the letter is below and available online here: