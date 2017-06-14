 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 82.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Members Of Congress Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance Gor Tennessee Counties Affected by Severe Storms

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Members of Tennessee’s Congressional delegation on Wenesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Haslam’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee to help 12 Tennessee counties -- Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith -- impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding beginning on May 27.

"Governor Bill Haslam has submitted a request for Public Assistance Categories A-G for Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith Counties to respond to the overwhelming storms that tore through the region.

The State has also requested Individual Assistance for Shelby County and statewide funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program," the members wrote President Trump in a letter. “We strongly urge you to approve Governor Haslam’s request, and we hope you will consider our State’s request as soon as possible."

The letter was signed by U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and Representatives Diane Black, Marsha Blackburn, Steve Cohen, Jim Cooper, Scott DesJarlais, John Duncan, Jr., Chuck Fleischmann, David Kustoff and Phil Roe.

The full text of the letter is below and available online here:


June 14, 2017

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

June 14, 2017

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

June 14, 2017

Tennessee Members Of Congress Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance Gor Tennessee Counties Affected by Severe Storms


Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold ... (click for more)

Members of Tennessee’s Congressional delegation on Wenesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Haslam’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee to help ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire. He was in a batting cage at the time. The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball ... (click for more)

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold Iran accountable.  The bipartisan  legislation , which has 60 cosponsors and is expected to pass the Senate this week, would expand sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile development, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June ... (click for more)

Sports

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors