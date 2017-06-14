 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 82.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Showing Interest In "Keeping Same Millage Rate"; Graham Says Is Not A Tax Hike; Fairbanks Says "Goodness Gracious It Is"

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Several members of the County Commission said Wednesday they are interested in "keeping the same millage rate," which County Mayor Jim Coppinger said would bring in some $25 million in new income.

Commissioner Joe Graham, who came up with the idea, said, "I don't see it as a tax increase." But Commissioner Randy Fairbanks declared that it was. He said, "If we are trying to fool the taxpayers with semantics, then shame on us. If people in my district are paying extra taxes, that's a tax increase. I don't see how we can sit up here with a straight face and say it's not. Goodness gracious, that's a tax increase."

This being a reappraisal year, the current rate of $2.764 per $100 of assessed valuation will have to be adjusted downward so the county does not receive a windfall from upping the assessments. To accomplish the Graham objective, the commission would need to vote to up the rate back up to $2.764.

After several members spoke favorably of the idea, County Mayor Coppinger said he had given all nine commissioners three options in private meetings with him - raises taxes, keep the same millage rate, hold the line on any increases. He said the "overwhelming majority" was for the latter.

However, the county mayor said his staff will carry out the will of the commission.

The county was set to approve a no-tax-increase budget next Wednesday, but that will be delayed.

Commissioner Graham said the $25 million influx "would basically provide a lot of bond money for major projects" as well as helping the overcrowded jail and the schools, who say they are under-funded.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said it is very important that the new school superintendent (set to be named Thursday) have input on future school finances. "That is a critical piece to all of this," she said.

She also said if there is a tax increase that the issue of a senior tax freeze would need to be addressed.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said it would be prudent to delay the budget vote and consider ways to get the county "off the status quo." He said, "There are no plans now for any brick and mortar projects." He said, "It's status quo in Hamilton County and this commissioner cannot accept that."

County Mayor Coppinger said the county has just finished a flurry of constructing new school buildings and additions. He indicated that bond money may be on the horizon for another new school.

He said it will be months before a new school superintendent would be up to speed on the school financial situation with "a top to bottom review."

He said the commission "either has to have the courage" to increase revenue or go with the current balanced budget.

Commissioner Greg Martin noted that the current budget adds help at the jail, gives the schools $5.7 million of new local money and funds a Mental Health Court.

 

 


June 14, 2017

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

June 14, 2017

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

June 14, 2017

Tennessee Members Of Congress Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance Gor Tennessee Counties Affected by Severe Storms


Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip.

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran's Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold

Members of Tennessee's Congressional delegation on Wenesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Haslam's request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee to help


Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire. He was in a batting cage at the time. The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball ... (click for more)

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold Iran accountable.  The bipartisan  legislation , which has 60 cosponsors and is expected to pass the Senate this week, would expand sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile development, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June ... (click for more)

Sports

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


