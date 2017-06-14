County Commission Showing Interest In "Keeping Same Millage Rate"; Graham Says Is Not A Tax Hike; Fairbanks Says "Goodness Gracious It Is"

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Several members of the County Commission said Wednesday they are interested in "keeping the same millage rate," which County Mayor Jim Coppinger said would bring in some $25 million in new income.

Commissioner Joe Graham, who came up with the idea, said, "I don't see it as a tax increase." But Commissioner Randy Fairbanks declared that it was. He said, "If we are trying to fool the taxpayers with semantics, then shame on us. If people in my district are paying extra taxes, that's a tax increase. I don't see how we can sit up here with a straight face and say it's not. Goodness gracious, that's a tax increase."

This being a reappraisal year, the current rate of $2.764 per $100 of assessed valuation will have to be adjusted downward so the county does not receive a windfall from upping the assessments. To accomplish the Graham objective, the commission would need to vote to up the rate back up to $2.764.

After several members spoke favorably of the idea, County Mayor Coppinger said he had given all nine commissioners three options in private meetings with him - raises taxes, keep the same millage rate, hold the line on any increases. He said the "overwhelming majority" was for the latter.

However, the county mayor said his staff will carry out the will of the commission.

The county was set to approve a no-tax-increase budget next Wednesday, but that will be delayed.

Commissioner Graham said the $25 million influx "would basically provide a lot of bond money for major projects" as well as helping the overcrowded jail and the schools, who say they are under-funded.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said it is very important that the new school superintendent (set to be named Thursday) have input on future school finances. "That is a critical piece to all of this," she said.

She also said if there is a tax increase that the issue of a senior tax freeze would need to be addressed.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said it would be prudent to delay the budget vote and consider ways to get the county "off the status quo." He said, "There are no plans now for any brick and mortar projects." He said, "It's status quo in Hamilton County and this commissioner cannot accept that."

County Mayor Coppinger said the county has just finished a flurry of constructing new school buildings and additions. He indicated that bond money may be on the horizon for another new school.

He said it will be months before a new school superintendent would be up to speed on the school financial situation with "a top to bottom review."

He said the commission "either has to have the courage" to increase revenue or go with the current balanced budget.

Commissioner Greg Martin noted that the current budget adds help at the jail, gives the schools $5.7 million of new local money and funds a Mental Health Court.