Businessman Wayne Johnson Drops Out Of Superintendent Race Leaving 4 Contenders

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Arthur Wayne Johnson, a businessman from Georgia who had been considered one of the top candidate for Hamilton County school superintendent, dropped out Thursday afternoon just before the board was to make its choice.

That left Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly and three others in the race.

25rem;">Other finalists include Bryan Johnson from Clarksville, the chief academic officer for the Clarksville–Montgomery County School System; Stuart Greenberg, chief academic officer for Leon County schools in Florida; and Timothy Gadson of Minnesota.

The board was to discuss the candidates at 5 p.m., then vote at the start of the regular 5:30 p.m. session.

Dr. Kelly has been with the city and county schools for 35 years, starting as a high school math teacher in 1982. He has been an assistant principal and director of accountability and testing for Hamilton County schools. 

Bryan Johnson has over 23 years of school experience.  He previously was associate superintendent for Atlanta public schools.

Ms. Thurman said Wayne Johnson was her top choice, but she felt Bryan Johnson would "be a great asset." She said, "He has a nice family. He was very realistic. I liked a lot of what he had to say."

Ms. Lennon backed Dr. Kelly, citing his wisdom and experience. She said he had started to move the district forward. She said principals were pleased that Dr. Kelly had spent so much time in the schools. She said most of the emails she received were for Dr. Kelly. On Signal Mountain, she said, Dr. Kelly was the top choice by far.

Mr. Smith said there were "five great candidates." He said he hopes "we leave here with a spirit of unity and excitement." 

Ms. Robinson praised the process for selection. She said she had been able to have lunch with each oft the contenders.

Ms. Jones called it a difficult process. She said a better one needs to be developed in the future. "It could have been done better," she stated. She said she had received a lot of support for Dr. Kelly and for Bryan Johnson.

Mr. Galloway said the board has been diligent in the process. He said, "I had a good time talking with five fine men." He added, "We need to be 100 percent behind whoever gets this." He said the candidates emphasized "that we need to listen to our principals and teachers." He said they are overwhelmingly in favor of Dr. Kelly. "They do not want the momentum to go away." He also said, "Everybody wants change, and change has already come."

Mr. Wingate said all board members would work with the choice. "We want to see excellence," he said.

Mr. Testerman said, "This process has been a lot of pain and a lot of growth."

Dr. Highlander said he has had extensive contacts with those who have worked with the contenders. He said, "We have done our due diligence."

 

  

 

 


